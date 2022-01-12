QUODD Partners with DAS Trader to Provide Comprehensive Market Data Suite to Traders and Brokers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QUODD Financial Information Services ("QUODD"), a business unit of Financeware, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, announces a key data provider partnership in the online trading space. This partnership combines QUODD's comprehensive offering of real-time full OPRA and corporate actions market data with DAS Trader's innovative trading software to provide the trading community and brokers a full end-to-end trading experience.

The market for online trading software is growing and traders are choosing providers who can give them the best experience at the greatest value. "We chose QUODD as our data partner for full OPRA data because of their ability to deliver the full OPRA universe with low latency through their flexible API technology," says Karen Gentile, CEO of DASTrader.com. "The comprehensive and timely corporate actions data sets from QUODD allows us to maintain complete and accurate security master data for our customers."

"The continued growth of the online trading space aligns itself nicely with QUODD's mission of providing market data fuel that is easy to access and cost effective," says Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD and Financeware. "We are very excited to partner with an innovative software provider like DAS Trader and look forward to playing a part in their growth."

About QUODD

QUODD Financial Information Services provides streaming data solutions as well as comprehensive end-of-day pricing, reference and corporate actions solutions to the global fintech, wealth, investment management, and retirement market. These solutions include seamlessly integrated global listed pricing, dividends and corporate actions content. QUODD is a portfolio company of Financeware, an industry-leading fintech platform company focused on delivering a robust suite of innovative solutions to the financial services market. Learn more at www.quodd.com

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com .

About DAS Trader

DAS Trader is one of the leading direct access trading technology firms to provide electronic trading solutions to private online broker dealers, clearing firms and financial firms globally. DAS Trader is integrated with the key US financial centers as a service bureau, Risk Gateway, OMS provider and frontend trading platforms for retail and institutional clients. The technology was founded in 2003 and has been hosted in the Nasdaq's colocation facilities at NY11 since 2004. For more information, please visit www.dastrader.com

