Specialty Captive Group, a division of Specialty Program Group LLC, Strengthens Risk Management Capabilities with Acquisition of the Assets of Alternative Risk Services Group from Sedgwick Claims Management Service, Inc.

SUMMIT, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Captive Group, a division of Specialty Program Group LLC (SCG), announced that it has acquired the assets of Sedgwick's Alternative Risk Services division from Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc. (Sedgwick) as of December 31st, 2021.

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk and integrated business solutions. The Alternative Risk Services division has a broad range of experience in captive and risk management.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Alternative Risk Services group from Sedgwick. The ARS team is an experienced group of captive program administrators who will provide great value to our clients seeking guidance and solutions utilizing group captive solutions. We are pleased to continue to expand our growing platform of independent alternative risk products and programs available to our clients," said John Yaple, Senior Vice President of Specialty Captive Group.

"The Alternative Risk Services group is excited to join Specialty Captive Group with its tremendous resources and depth of captive expertise. We are looking forward to becoming part of a growing innovative captive team. We appreciate the ongoing support of Sedgwick and our long term relationship," said Shelly Caprio, Vice President of Sedgwick Alternative Risk Services. The ARS team will remain in tact and continue to provide exceptional services to its captive members and broker partners.

About Specialty Captive Group

Specialty Captive Group, a division of Specialty Program Group LLC, is a provider of alternative risk solutions and captive management services to a wide array of clientele throughout North America. SCG provides captive feasibility services, captive consulting services, captive formation services, and captive management services for clients in all major captive domiciles throughout the world.

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America. SPG has 14 portfolio companies and is over one billion in premium. For more information, please visit www.specialtyprogramgroup.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Chris Lamitola

Phone: 908-790-6749

Christopher.Lamitola@specialtyprogramgroup.com

M&A: Chris Treanor

Phone: 908-790-6884

Chris.Treanor@specialtyprogramgroup.com

