Domotics Nominated for Residential Systems Picks Award at CES 2022

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domotics RE-Technologies, LLC, aka "Domotics," is a real estate technology company with solutions that revolutionize how home buyers and sellers interact in the digital world (https://domoticsre.com/). Domotics was nominated for the prestigious Residential Systems 2022 Picks Awards at the CES show in Las Vegas for its industry-leading solution that promises to advance the real estate buying experience.

They are targeting a millennial generation who are entering their prime home-buying years and demand multi-device viewing and heightened interactions. Buyers immerse themselves in a platform providing a highly realistic experience of viewing properties with interactive VR and 360º visuals. Sellers are provided enhanced virtual showing capabilities utilizing a proprietary app on any device.

"We are extremely proud of our next-generation technology that will change the way agents and brokers showcase properties digitally," said Jason LaVardera, CEO of Domotics. "We are not only heightening the buyer's experience utilizing an enhanced virtual walkthrough that rivals real-world viewing, but we are giving power back to the agents by having synchronized viewing of properties on multiple devices, no matter the location."

The award by Residential Systems, for which Domotics was nominated, reviewed home innovation products from CES 2022, the world's largest electronics trade show, where over 2,000 exhibitors showcased thousands of products in a variety of applications.

"We are excited to bring the Domotics platform with our innovative and immersive Domotics HoloPort framework that gives anyone using our solutions an edge over the competition," said Darshan Sedani, CTO of Domotics and President and founder of IntelliMedia Networks, Inc, the developers of the HoloPort framework which won product of the year award at the 2019 NAB Conference. "This technology will prove to be an industry disrupter."

"It all comes down to giving prospective buyers the most realistic home viewing experience regardless of where they are," said Josh LaVardera, COO of Domotics. "Buyers appreciate saving time, money and resources in the house-hunting process while still getting to see a property in detail. We have taken the current print and web page based static interaction and made it memorable and engaging."

"Developers and builders will now be able to showcase planned and finished construction projects using this technology," said Mike Sturges, CMO of Domotics. "From a builder's perspective, this solution will help sell more properties both prior to the start of construction and after construction is completed, making it a builder's dream."

Domotics plans to launch its immersive real estate platform across all devices for realtors to list and show homes this year.

About Domotics RE-Technologies, LLC.

Domotics offers revolutionary immersive and interactive real estate listing solutions to engage buyers and realtors using VR and AR on mobile devices, Smart TV's, streaming media devices, and wearable technologies. The listings platform delivers a unique viewing experience that helps both buyers and sellers by providing a highly interactive and informative view of prospective home purchases.

About Residential Systems

Residential Systems serves custom home entertainment and automation design and installation professionals with solid business solutions to real-world problems. Residential Systems provides readers with the most timely news, insightful reporting, and product information in the industry.

