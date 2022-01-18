EnLink Midstream Declares an Increased Quarterly Distribution and Schedules Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings, along with 2022 Financial Guidance

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced a quarterly distribution for the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting a previously announced 20% increase, and further announced that it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, February 16, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings, along with 2022 financial guidance.

EnLink Midstream Logo (PRNewsFoto/EnLink Midstream)

Fourth Quarter Distribution Declaration

Consistent with prior communications in December, EnLink's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.1125 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2021, which represents an increase of 20% from the third quarter 2021 distribution. The fourth quarter 2021 cash distribution will be paid on February 11, 2022, to unitholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter, Full-Year 2021 Earnings and 2022 Financial Guidance Conference Call Details

EnLink will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, February 16, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings, along with 2022 financial guidance. The dial-in number for the call is 1-855-656-0924. Callers outside the United States should dial 1-412-542-4172. Participants can also register for the webcast and conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10162684/f0568b94f0, where they will receive dial-in information upon completion of registration. Interested parties can access an archived replay of the webcast and conference call on the Investors page of EnLink's website at www.EnLink.com.

EnLink's quarterly report and earnings press release will be posted on the Investors page of EnLink's website at www.EnLink.com after market close on Tuesday, February 15.

All dates and times are subject to change. Any timing updates, along with participation instructions for the webcasts and conference calls, will be provided via press release prior to the event.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, brian.brungardt@enlink.com

Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EnLink Midstream, LLC