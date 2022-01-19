HAIG PARTNERS SERVES AS EXCLUSIVE SELL-SIDE ADVISOR ON SALE OF TOYOTA OF BRISTOL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC, the leading buy-sell advisory firm to higher value auto, heavy truck and RV dealers, was the exclusive sell-side advisor to the Mitchell Family Office on the sale of Toyota of Bristol, Tennessee, to Tal Vickers of the Springhill Automotive Group of Mobile, Alabama.

Toyota of Bristol is the 29th Toyota dealership the Haig Partners team has bought or sold since 1996.

"Due to the extremely attractive market conditions for dealers and a growing need to get bigger to compete in automotive retail, we were exploring the strategic decision of selling our Toyota of Bristol location and returning our complete focus to the family's core healthcare business opportunities. A trusted advisor in automotive retail recommended we speak to John Davis and the team at Haig Partners. John provided excellent advice and secured the right buyer who will continue to serve the Bristol market for Toyota," shared Mark Mitchell, Owner.

"I've had the honor of working with the team at Toyota of Bristol over the past several years and am proud of the brand and reputation we have built. I wish the team at Tal Vickers much success and continued growth," commented JR Reihl, Operating Partner of Toyota of Bristol.

"I am grateful to the Mitchell Family for their trust in Haig Partners to help them accomplish their strategic goal of selling at a time when they can maximize the return on their investment," shared John Davis, Managing Director with Haig Partners. "Dealers are experiencing record-breaking profits, which I believe will remain strong into 2022 and beyond. Many dealers today are increasingly convinced that you need to have significant scale to compete over the long-term. This growing "get big or get out" belief is causing some dealers to sell while values are high. At the same time, other dealers are opting to get bigger so they can increase their scale and enjoy attractive returns on investment."

"I am excited for the opportunity to expand our dealership group with this acquisition. As a long-time Toyota Dealer, I look forward to being a part of the Bristol community and representing the Toyota brand," said Tal Vickers.

Logan Parker and Robert Bass of Bass Sox Mercer provided legal representation for the seller. David Porteous of Evans Petree P.C. provided legal representation for the buyer.

