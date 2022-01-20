Borzo Appoints Idriss Al Rifai As The CEO To Build Out Its Global On-demand Delivery Business

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Borzo , a global delivery service that enables same-day intracity delivery across 10 countries, today announced the appointment of Idriss Al Rifai as its new CEO. Idriss will be leading the company as it continues expanding and developing new products for the global markets.

Idriss Al Rifai is the former Chief Strategy & Data Officer at Glovo, the fastest-growing logistics player in Europe, Western Africa, and Asia primarily focused on food delivery. Because of that, Idriss learned the importance of each minute of lead time. He is also the founder of Fetchr, an international express, mail delivery and logistics services company that raised $90 million in funding. Earlier in his career Idriss was a strategy consultant and a reserve Officer in the French Special Forces.

"Borzo is at the crossroads of its expansion. It has grown in over 10 markets now and has built a remarkable product. The key now is to be able to make Borzo a truly global company, push it to the next level and coordinate all of its internal parts, efforts and innovations. It is incredibly exciting to be part of this journey and I am confident that we are going to be able to do that with our team", said Idriss Al Rifai, CEO at Borzo.

Earlier in August Borzo raised $35 million in a Series C funding round from a group of international investors. The company has operations in 10 countries including Brazil, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Russia, Turkey, and Vietnam. Borzo has over 2.5 million couriers and 2 million active customers, 75% of which are small and medium-sized businesses.

The mission of Borzo is to empower people to build their own businesses through its same-day intra-city delivery platform. Having an ability to deliver goods to your customers right away provides small-and-medium businesses an opportunity to compete with established ecommerce retail players, thus enabling diverse consumer choices and growing the GDP of countries. Tackling this at a global level is a challenge that the company has been solving since 2012.

"We believe that in order for Borzo to reach its next milestone we needed the expertise and leadership of a seasoned executive who already operated at that scale. Idriss Al Rifai fits that bill perfectly and we are happy to entrust him with the company we founded", says Mike Alexandrovski, Chairman and co-founder of Borzo.

About Borzo

Borzo is a global delivery service that enables intracity delivery for businesses. Deliveries range from on-demand to same-day and can be performed via any route, any transport, at any weight or size, for a competitive price. Their algorithms optimize numerous parallel deliveries taking into account the geographical routes, packages' contents, couriers and many others to ensure the feasibility of the same-day delivery. The services are available in 10 countries including Brazil, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Russia, Turkey and Vietnam. Borzo has raised $60M from top-tier venture capital firms, such as Mubadala, Flashpoint, AddVenture, and VNV Global. For more information please visit borzodelivery.com

