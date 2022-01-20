Celebrate the 45th Anniversary of National Handwriting Day on January 23rd

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, January 23rd, the Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association will honor the 45th anniversary of National Handwriting Day. The designated day recognizing the art of handwriting was established in 1977 on the birthday of America's famous scribe, John Hancock. Created under the guise of celebrating the history and influence of penmanship, National Handwriting Day should be honored by picking up a writing instrument and getting to work.

The Best Way to Learn – Write it by Hand

In today's digital world, writing by hand has become less and less frequent. However, the benefits of writing by hand are bountiful, from refined motor skills to a deeper learning of literacy-related skills. A recent study by Johns Hopkins University researchers published in Psychological Science concluded that "the very act of writing something down creates a perceptual-motor experience that fosters richer knowledge and fuller, true learning." These skills are imperative in the development of young children as it prepares them for school activities such as letter recognition and eventually, reading comprehension. Associate Professor at Indiana University Dr. Karin James concluded: "Handwriting activates areas of the brain associated with reading, working memory, and language. When these areas of the brain are engaged, especially together, it increases learning." In addition to the learning benefits, there are emotional benefits from handwriting such as creativity and memory boosts as well as enhanced focus and stress relief.

As we recognize National Handwriting Day, WIMA suggests honoring the art of handwriting in any of the following ways:

Write it down. Take this opportunity to write a note, pen a letter or jot in your journal. Whatever writing you do, find your favorite writing instrument and start writing! Design or draw. Tap your inner artist and get creative with your handwriting. Draw a landscape or draft a design, the sky's the limit! Practice your signature. A good old-fashioned signature is still a necessity in today's world, so why not perfect yours today! Pay it forward. Set aside some time to teach a youth some handwriting skills today. What better way to honor handwriting than to pass the skill on to the next generation. Sharpen your pencil for a crossword puzzle. Easy or hard, pick a crossword puzzle to do by hand and get those brains working!

"The best way to honor the importance of handwriting on National Handwriting Day is to just write," says David H. Baker, Executive Director of WIMA. "Pen, pencil, marker or crayon, pick up your favorite writing instrument and get to work."

