Ceros acquires online visual commenting tool Oroson Deal will add video and audio support to the company's MarkUp product in latest effort to support creative collaboration across all design projects

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceros, the cloud-based, no-code design platform for interactive content, announced today its acquisition of online visual feedback tool Oroson as it accelerates its mission of becoming the unmatched leader in empowering creativity and collaboration.

The acquisition will add new functionality to Ceros' own feedback collaboration tool, MarkUp. Available as a free subscription, MarkUp allows users to upload any website, image or PDF and share it across an organization for others to provide, review and resolve comments directly on the content itself. With the acquisition of Oroson, MarkUp users will be able to upload video and audio files and provide feedback — frame by frame — without the need to share individual files back and forth among teams. The new feature is expected to be available this summer. No other single tool will be compatible with such a wide variety of formats in the same way to easily foster collaboration and feedback among designers and team members when creating digital content.

"We're thrilled to welcome Oroson to the Ceros family and are excited for the opportunity this technology and talent bring to our current creative ecosystem," said Simon Berg, CEO of Ceros. "The ability for content creators to share detailed feedback through advanced comments and notifications opens the doors to collaboration anywhere anytime, lending itself well to Ceros' mission to unlock and elevate creativity for all."

Based in Northern Ireland, Oroson was founded eight years ago by Daniel McGlade, CEO, and Richard Davidson, CTO, who together have nearly five decades of experience in software development and deep market insights into meeting the needs of creative teams who need to easily review and provide clear feedback on digital content.

"We started Oroson with a vision of how companies and coworkers could better collaborate on the content they create. We knew there needed to be easier ways to review digital content, particularly in a digital world where stakeholders no longer all work in the same office," McGlade said. "Becoming part of MarkUp advances that vision."

In his new role with MarkUp, McGlade will lead growth and revenue. Davidson will transition into the role of principal engineer for MarkUp.

Launched by Ceros in January 2020, MarkUp has surpassed 200,000 users, more than doubling its user base since Q4 2020. In 2021, MarkUp announced a partnership with Loom to enable users to record video messages directly from MarkUp's commenting feature.

To learn more about MarkUp and Ceros, please visit ceros.com.

About Ceros

Ceros is a cloud-based experiential content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich, interactive content without code or traditional web development. The Ceros Studio is the only platform of its kind with the ability to produce creative content experiences at scale. Founded in 2012, Ceros has offices in New York and London and is used by many of the world's top brands.

About MarkUp

MarkUp is the leading visual commenting platform for any website, image or PDF. It's the perfect companion in your creative process to bring teams together and help close the feedback loop for anyone who works with multiple collaborators on a project. MarkUp is owned and operated by Ceros.

