Employer Direct Healthcare Welcomes City of Hope as one of the First National Cancer Institute-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers to Join its Provider Network Supporting a Groundbreaking Oncology Solution The addition of City of Hope now enables Employer Direct Healthcare members to access specialized cancer care

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare (EDH), a leader in specialty healthcare solutions, today announced that City of Hope, a world-renowned research and treatment organization ranked among the nation's "Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World Report, is the second leading cancer center to join its oncology provider network. The addition of City of Hope is a noteworthy sign of progress in Employer Direct Healthcare's efforts to create a national network of leading National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers to ensure patients have access to best-in-class cancer care and expertise.

"We are very excited to be collaborating with City of Hope," stated Dr. Carolina Escobar, EDH's Chief Medical Officer. "For a long time, they've been one of the nation's leading comprehensive cancer research and treatment organizations. Being able to give our patients access to this level of expertise, when needed, is critical to improving outcomes and achieving our mission."

Dickon Waterfield, EDH's Chief Strategy Officer also shared: "The cancer journey is complex, multi-faceted and overwhelming, which is why we believe patients need to be guided at every step of the journey. With empathetic, active care from City of Hope, we can ensure patients stay on the optimal clinical pathway while also getting access to the level of specialized cancer expertise they need at each stage in their journey."

"We're living in an unprecedented time of scientific discovery and advancement in every area of medicine, particularly in the field of oncology. The best chance of cure is often the first chance of cure, which makes getting the initial diagnosis and the timeliness of care, particularly for those with complex or rare cancers, essential," said Harlan Levine, M.D., President of Strategy and Business Ventures at City of Hope. "City of Hope seeks ways to both develop and, as in this case, be part of innovative health care delivery models that facilitate access to needed leading-edge care and research, improve patient outcomes and reduce health disparity."

Employer Direct Healthcare is expanding its provider network of NCI-designated cancer centers, building a solution with the mission of democratizing access to best-in-class expertise based on patient need. EDH's provider network of leading cancer centers is a foundational component of the comprehensive end-to-end oncology solution being launched in 2022. The network will be supported by two additional collaborators: Jasper Health, an intelligent digital engagement platform that provides end-to-end care guidance for people diagnosed with cancer, and AccessHope, which provides the expertise of renowned National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers for employees and their community oncologists, regardless of location.

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading healthcare services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's solutions democratize healthcare for its members, facilitating access to top-quality care at fair prices nationwide.

Employer Direct Healthcare's first product, SurgeryPlus®, is the market-leading surgical benefit, providing full-service concierge and network services to millions of covered members across hundreds of employers. In 2022, the company will launch a first of its kind, comprehensive end-to-end oncology solution.

