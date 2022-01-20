SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VenueLytics, the hospitality industry's most comprehensive guest experience and data analytics platform, has been selected as the exclusive provider of AI Digital Concierge to Grupo Posadas, Mexico's biggest and most important hotel operator. Starting February 2022, VenueLytics AI Concierge and 2-way Guest Messaging guests will be empowered to engage 24/7 with Grupo Posadas' instay guests at 120 properties, and throughout their guest journey - Pre, During, and Post Stay.

Posadas Logo

Grupo Posadas Selects VenueLytics to Power their AI Digital Concierge Project

Grupo Posadas brand director, Leslie Gomes states, "At Grupo Posadas, we are committed to remaining a leader in hospitality guest services and guest satisfaction. While our company is already renowned for personalized guest services, we are excited to provide our guests with the best digital engagement in the industry. We recognize that today's guests are expecting more immediate contactless digital engagement. VenueLytics will help us deliver upon that promise, making our visitors' experience as smooth as possible."

Using VenueLytics, the properties under Live Aqua, Grand Fiesta Americana, Fiesta Americana and Fiesta Inn brands will be able to offer their guests with digital concierge services like gastronomic experiences, room services, housekeeping, maintenance requests, instant information about each hotel and offers for nearby tours and activities, and have their needs and requests responded to immediately. Using the VenueLytics platform, Grupo Posadas will be able to reduce staffing costs, optimize reputation management, increase ancillary revenue, and analyze data for added efficiency.

VenueLytics CEO, Baskar Manivannan states, "We are honored to be chosen as an exclusive provider of AI Digital Concierge platform to the biggest hotel operator in Mexico. As we rapidly expand to provide our AI Digital Concierge platform to more Grupo Posada's hotels & resorts, we are confident that Posadas will experience significant increases in guest engagement, guest satisfaction and ancillary revenue."

About Grupo Posadas

Grupo Posadas is the leading hotel operator in Mexico and owns, leases, franchises and manages 185 hotels and 28,690 rooms in the most important and visited urban and coastal destinations in Mexico. Urban hotels represent 87% of total rooms and coastal hotels represent 13%. Posadas operates the following brands: Live Aqua Beach Resort, Live Aqua Urban Resort, Live Aqua Boutique Resort, Grand Fiesta Americana, Curamoria Collection, Fiesta Americana, The Explorean, Fiesta Americana Vacation Villas, Live Aqua Residence Club, Fiesta Inn, Fiesta Inn LOFT, Fiesta Inn Express, Gamma, IOH Hotels, and One Hotels. Posadas has traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange since 1992.

About VenueLytics

The Silicon Valley based VenueLytics is an AI-Driven Contactless Guest Experience, Reputation Management & Guest Analytics platform supporting Hotels, Casinos, Live Events, Resorts, Entertainment & Travel Industries across OMNICHANNEL COMMUNICATIONS. The platform addresses multiple opportunities for INCREASING GUEST ENGAGEMENT, IMPROVING real-time productivity AND DELIVERING personalized GUEST services. VenueLytics "leads with speed" at complex systems integrations to enable unified guest profiles, food & Drink ordering, and other revenue generating transactions more quickly.

CONTACT: pr@venuelytics.com, (650-427-0265)

VenueLytics Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VenueLytics