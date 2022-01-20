Link-age and UNITED Medical Supply Company announce new partnership

MASON, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Link-age Solutions, the group purchasing organization (GPO) of the three interconnected companies of Link-age, today announced a new partnership with UNITED Medical Supply Company. UNITED is a Brunswick, Ohio-based company delivering high-quality products, innovative programs, and unmatched service to its partners. The company works with post-acute care providers across the country, helping drive savings with their solution-oriented approach.

(PRNewsfoto/Link-age)

The partnership with UNITED Medical Supply Company will provide Link-age members with an additional option for their medical supply needs, while also granting Link-age members access to UNITED's innovative programs, such as U+PRIME and Inventory Dynamics. Link-age will continue to provide members with high-quality solutions and products through their existing medical supplies partner, Medline Industries, as well.

"The opportunity to partner with such a reputable organization as Link-age is both exciting and humbling," said Ted Walsh, CEO at UNITED. "We look forward to collaborating with their incredible team on new ways to make a difference in the post-acute care community."

"The passion we share with Link-age for the post-acute space has our team energized and excited for the future," said Anthony Fidram, President at UNITED.

Link-age members include providers of senior living, skilled nursing, assisted living, home health, hospice, and rehabilitation across 39 states.

"With supply chain challenges affecting our members on a daily basis, quality and innovative supply partners are needed more than ever," said Mike Fisher, VP of Sales and Marketing at Link-age. "UNITED's dedication to uninterrupted service, quality, and their utilization of technology demonstrate that they will be a trusted and reliable choice for our members."

The unpredictable healthcare landscape created by the pandemic has caused supply shortages across the industry over the past two years. As Link-age continues to grow, it remains dedicated to offering members the maximum choice when it comes to best-in-class programs, solutions, and supplies.

Link-age is a Mason, Ohio-based company with membership comprised of more than 900 senior living communities located across the United States. Link-age's three interconnected companies - Solutions, Connect, and Ventures - work together to develop and deliver services that help senior living organizations focus on being successful. For more information, visit www.linkageconnect.com.

