NEXT WEEK: California School Choice Week Celebrants Aim to Shake Up School Searches for Good As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids learn differently, give them choices. That's the message California families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

California schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 2,193 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Two of the biggest events in California will be large school choice fairs for families in Palm Desert on Saturday, Jan. 22 and in Santa Ana on Saturday, Jan. 29. Californians will also participate in the 1ra Feria Virtual Nacional Escolar y de Recursos en Español (First National Virtual School and Resource Fair in Spanish) on Friday, Jan. 28.

More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in California, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with limited open enrollment, charter schools, online schools, magnet schools, homeschooling, and private schools.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Perris, Lemon Grove, Fontana, Walnut Creek, Mendota, and Tracy, and the county of Fresno.

"It's difficult to underestimate the varied learning needs of students in our nation's most populous state," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "It's vital that every type of California school is celebrated and explored by parents this week, so every student can access an education that prepares them for a successful, happy future."

To download a guide to California school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/california.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of California events at schoolchoiceweek.com/california.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

