NineFX and Meridian Technologies Form Innovative Union, an SBA Mentor Protégé Joint Venture, to Serve Federal Clients

COLUMBIA, S.C. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NineFX and Meridian Technologies, a Consulting Solutions company, today announced a new joint venture named Innovative Union JV. Formed under the Small Business Administration (SBA) Mentor Protégé-Program (SBA MPP), this HUBZone and service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) joint venture combines leading-edge capabilities from NineFX with Meridian's large and well-established IT consulting and staffing solutions.

NineFX, University of South Carolina (UofSC)/Columbia Technology Incubator Small Business of the Year 2019, is an SBA-certified HUBZone and VA-certified SDVOSB. NineFX is sought after for technology services with core competencies including Agile, DevSecOps, Advanced Software and Cloud Engineering, Virtualization, Cybersecurity, and Research and Development. Its experience spans commercial clients from Silicon Valley, energy providers, the Department of Defense (Army, Navy, Defense Health), and other federal agencies.

Meridian is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services, including IT consulting and IT staffing needs. Meridian has 20 years of proven experience providing solutions, services, and personnel to government programs worldwide. With a wealth of experience across commercial and federal markets, Meridian provides information technology expertise in Agile, Cloud, Application Development, Delivery Leadership, Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, Business Intelligence, ERP, and Staffing and Scaling.

"One of our core missions is to support clients through advanced technology solutions, which is something that NineFX has the proven capabilities to deliver," said Rick Stengard, Executive Vice President at Meridian Technologies. "As a nationally recognized provider of IT consulting and staffing solutions, our support will provide NineFX with the ability to execute at scale to meet requirements with confidence for even the largest federal departments and agencies."

"We're excited about this partnership through the SBA MPP program," said Drew Varner, Principal at NineFX. "The collaboration offers a low-risk avenue for federal agencies to contract for complex IT services with a proven small HUBZone and SDVOSB CVE business, fortified by the backing of a company with the size and reputation for quality such as Meridian provides. We believe this will be a game-changer in terms of building our legacy and growing our company to support clients' most sophisticated software needs."

For clients, the strategic alliance delivers small-business agility and innovation while providing the resources and stability of a larger business.

About NineFX

NineFX is a HUBZone and SDVOSB CVE-certified company that tackles complex IT problems and provides innovative state-of-the-art solutions to government and commercial clients in the areas of DevSecOps, Software and Cloud Engineering, Virtualization and Containers, and Cybersecurity. For more information, visit the company at www.ninefx.com or follow it on LinkedIn.

About Meridian Technologies

Meridian Technologies, a Consulting Solutions company, solves the most complex IT challenges and offers more than 20 years of IT program execution experience, delivering fully integrated teams that meet clients' business needs in the areas of Digital Transformation, Application Development, Program and Project Management (PEO/CIO Lifecycle Support), Business Intelligence, Cloud and Infrastructure, Enterprise Resource Planning, Cybersecurity, and Health IT. For more information, visit the company at www.meridiantechnologies.net or follow it on LinkedIn.

About Consulting Solutions

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP, UKG, & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the SIA Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the U.S. and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was recognized as a National Winner for America's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

kberardi@carabinercomms.com

678.644.4122

View original content:

SOURCE Consulting Solutions