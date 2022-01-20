SinglePoint Inc. to Present at the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference

PHOENIX, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, today announced that Wil Ralston, CEO will present at the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

For the presentation, Mr. Ralston will provide a business update and outline the Company's key 2022 milestones and initiatives. Following the Company's prepared remarks, there will be an interactive Q&A session. Investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Interested parties may also pre-submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the virtual event will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

