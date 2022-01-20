The Village of El Portal, Florida Pursues Digital Transformation

EL PORTAL, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in the Village El Portal, Florida where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. The Village recently partnered with GovPilot , a New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software.

The Village's Administration is working with GovPilot to implement digital services that aim to make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents.

The Village will deploy GovPilot's Report-a-Concern feature which enables residents to report non-emergency concerns such as potholes or general code violations directly via a digital form on the village website, elportalvillage.com or through an app on their phone, called GovAlert. The app, available to residents on Android and iOS devices, is easy to use, and routes citizen concerns directly to the relevant municipal department so that the issue can be resolved quickly.

Code Enforcement Officer Terrell Williams said, "GovPilot helped us implement this digital report-a-concern function quickly and we've already seen significant usage from our constituents. I encourage residents to download the GovAlert app on their phones or report non-emergency issues directly through our website. These reports enable us to improve services to our residents by addressing problems quickly, transparently, and efficiently. Best of all it is incredibly easy for residents to submit them."

Village Manager Christia E. Alou added, "GovPilot offers a cost-effective solution that will make our Village more aligned with and responsive to, the needs of our residents. Digital government services are essential to cost effective public safety and operations, and to that end GovPilot has been a terrific partner thus far."

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, "We are excited to work with The Village El Portal on its early stages of digital transformation. Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has spurred local governments to implement digital services and operations. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in the Village of El Portal."

