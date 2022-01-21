7-Eleven Opens 77,711th Store

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 7 Eleven, Inc., the company that introduced convenience retailing to the world more than 90 years ago, has once again hit a major milestone: 77,711 7-Eleven® stores open and ready to serve customers worldwide. As the world's largest convenience chain, 7-Eleven is committed to using its global scale to make a difference.

7-Eleven, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/7-Eleven, Inc.)

"Since the inception of convenience retailing with the first 7-Eleven store in Dallas, Texas, a lot has changed in how, when and where we do business,'' said Joe DePinto, 7-Eleven, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer. "As customers continue to redefine convenience, we redefine our approach to ensure that we are exceeding their expectations. Today, that means accelerating our sustainability efforts to address social and environmental issues that are important to our customers and the communities in which they live and work."

In addition to the sustainability initiatives already taking place at the local level, 7-Eleven collaborated with Plastic Bank to extract 140 metric tons of ocean-bound plastic from the environment in December 2021 – that's equivalent to 7 million single-use plastic bottles. Founded in 2013, Plastic Bank builds recycling ecosystems in under-developed communities to fight both plastic pollution in oceans and high poverty levels in developing countries. People who gather ocean-bound plastics receive bonuses which help them purchase basic family necessities such as groceries, cooking fuel, school tuition and health insurance.

"We're excited to work with 7-Eleven – a company that shares our vision of creating regenerative impact," said David Katz, Founder and CEO of Plastic Bank. "Together, we have a unique opportunity to make a direct impact on the volume of plastic waste in our oceans, as well as the improvement of the livelihoods of collectors living in vulnerable communities."

In addition to preventing ocean plastic, 7-Eleven has ambitious plans by 2030 which include cutting its carbon emissions and food waste by 50%, replacing plastic with eco-friendly materials in its packaging and sustainably sourcing food ingredients for its private brand products. 7-Eleven also continues to increase the supply of electricity from renewable energy projects and expand its electric vehicle charging options for customers as part of its efforts to reduce emissions. The retailer continues to develop its overarching environmental, social and governance (ESG) approach, while engaging with key stakeholders and value chain partners, like the partnership with Plastic Bank.

To learn more about our by-country efforts, visit https://vimeo.com/653430122.

To learn more about 7-Eleven, Inc.'s sustainability efforts, visit https://corp.7-eleven.com/corp/sustainability.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Globally, the 7–Eleven trademark is represented in more than 77,000 stores in 18 countries and regions. In addition to 7–Eleven stores, 7–Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7–Eleven offer customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app throughout the US, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com.

About Plastic Bank

Plastic Bank empowers the regenerative society. We are helping the world stop ocean plastic while improving the lives of collector communities. Plastic Bank builds ethical recycling ecosystems in coastal communities and reprocesses the materials for reintroduction into the global manufacturing supply chain. Collectors receive bonuses for the materials they collect which helps them provide basic family necessities such as groceries, cooking fuel, school tuition, and health insurance. Plastic Bank's Alchemy™ blockchain platform secures the entire transaction and provides real-time data visualization – allowing for transparency, traceability, and rapid scalability. The collected material is reborn as Social Plastic® which can be easily reintegrated into products and packaging as part of a closed-loop supply chain. Plastic Bank currently operates in Haiti, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Egypt. Learn more at plasticbank.com.

