Every Child Deserves An Effective Education: Utah Governor Cox Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Utah School Choice Week" Utah to hold more than 200 events as part of nation's twelfth annual school choice celebration

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Utah School Choice Week." As learning disruptions continue nationwide, Gov. Cox's proclamation highlights the essential role of flexible education choices and encourages families to explore all the options available to their children.

In issuing the proclamation, Gov. Cox joined a bipartisan group of state and local leaders who have taken pen in hand to officially recognize School Choice Week and the importance of continuously improving K-12 options.

Families and teachers will celebrate Utah School Choice Week with 209 events and activities. From a large school fair in Provo to at-home and in-school celebrations, the diverse activities during the Week echo the diverse learning needs of students across the state. The goal of the Week is to bring every family, regardless of background, clear information about their learning options.

Nationwide, more than 26,000 events have been planned for Jan. 23-Jan. 29, which marks the twelfth annual National School Choice Week. More than half of American families ( 52 percent ) say they are considering or have considered choosing a new or different school in the last year.

"We are grateful for Gov. Cox's proclamation and we are excited that Utah parents, teachers, and community leaders will be bringing their insight and enthusiasm to the national celebration of education," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope that the Week spreads positivity, information, and support to all families exploring their K-12 learning options."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/utah.

