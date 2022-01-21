EVOCA BRINGS ALTITUDE SPORTS TO DENVER

BOISE, Idaho and DENVER, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evoca, a revolutionary NextGen television service, is expanding to bring Altitude Sports and 60 other popular TV channels to Denver and across the Front Range.

For $25 per month plus a receiver, with no contract and a guaranteed price for two years, Evoca brings local sports directly to the fans. The service carries the Nuggets, Avalanche, Rapids and Mammonth games as well as Colorado State University and University of Denver games. When the season starts, Colorado fans will also have access to baseball games.

In addition, beginning in February Evoca subscribers in Denver and Colorado Springs will have access to Evoca Replay, a new feature providing viewers with access to full recordings of games they may have missed from the previous three days.

"Evoca represents a brave new model for local sports on TV," said Todd Achilles, president and CEO of Evoca. "Traditional TV is dying under the weight of excessive fees and massive bundles, but with our model, Evoca provides local sports, along with favorite local, lifestyle and entertainment programming, at an affordable price with no additional hidden fees."

Evoca is available in Denver starting today. TV fans can sign up at https://evoca.tv/colorado/.

About Evoca:

Evoca TV is a totally new paradigm for TV delivery that is less expensive, more efficient, and offers a superior picture to legacy providers. The service is now available in Boise and Twin Falls; Phoenix, Denver and Colorado Springs with plans to reach tens of millions of U.S. households over the next few years. Evoca is a team of passionate innovators dedicated to giving all Americans access to the world's best technologies. For more information about Evoca visit www.evoca.tv.

