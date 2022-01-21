GNCC CAPITAL, INC. SETS OUT ACTIONS TO BE UNDERTAKEN

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) ("The Company" or "GNCP") refers to their Press Release dated January 18, 2022 and after considerable thought have now come to the following conclusions and decisions and as set out below.

The Company's Gold & Silver Mining Exploration interests in the opinion of your Directors would benefit considerably by increasing certain of the claim blocks and having all of the existing geological data updated. Furthermore, your Directors wish to undertake further but limited exploration work at these properties. Your Directors believe that to dispose of these properties at this time is not in the interests of the Company or its shareholders.



To that end, planning and the sourcing of funding to achieve this; is being undertaken.

Shareholders are aware of our intentions to pursue the acquisition of Lithium Exploration properties and refer shareholders to our Press Release dated January 11, 2022 . We will update shareholders accordingly.

Your Directors have concluded that further delays in the Company's progress on a number of fronts is now completely unacceptable to themselves and to the Company's shareholders. We will no longer tolerate endless delays caused by third parties or be dictated to by factors that are beyond our control. Therefore we have decided to actively pursue a number of available options which are achievable in a relatively short period of time. We acknowledge and advise that certain of these options will result in a number of material changes to the Company.



To that end, your Directors are pursuing these options with a view to swift closure. To those whom accuse us of "kicking the can down the road"; we are now telling you that this is absolutely not the case, that your Directors are now personally insistent upon swift resolutions to various available options available to the Company and finally; that your Directors personally want immediate results.



This may well result in a reconstitution of the Board of Directors. In this event, your Directors, if remunerated accordingly, are prepared to remain as Consultants and in respect of the Company's Mining Exploration interests. Any such reconstitution is unlikely to affect any of your Company's planned and stated objectives.



Your Directors are now in a position to now act immediately upon various available options that have been presented; given that the Company has been restored to the PINK CURRENT Tier on the OTC Markets.

Given your Directors decisions, shareholders should expect various actions to be announced and in a short period of time. We can assure our shareholders that we will not under any circumstances consider any courses of action that are not of material benefit to the Company.

Under no circumstances will the Company be effecting any Reverse Split of its Common Stock whatsoever; that decision remains "set in stone".

In respect of timelines, your Directors will not commit to exact dates. That being said, we intend to pursue options with the view to our only considering actions that can be enacted in a very short period of time.

Your Directors firmly believe that your Company would benefit from our pursuing these actions and for the shareholders to be represented by a Board of Directors that is proactive and receptive to shareholder requirements pertaining to timelines, closure of transactions and numerous other issues desired by shareholders.

Shareholders should now expect to be updated further and in all likelihood by as early as this month.*

*The timing being subject to certain third party co-operation which your Directors intend to demand and to obtain.

