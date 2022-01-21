TOMORROW: Charleston Families to Collect Free School Supplies at Annual School Choice Fair

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover your school spirit at Charleston's annual education fair to celebrate National School Choice Week. This year's event will be both informative and highly interactive, as each school booth at the fair will feature a school supply. Families will have the opportunity to fill up on free school supplies while exploring the diverse education choices available to them.

WHAT:

Education fair featuring local schools of all types

Children's activities, including face painting, balloon art, music, student performances, and raffle drawings

Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

Several hundred parents, children, teachers, and community leaders

WHEN:

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday , Jan. 22

WHERE:

Family Life Center of Royal Baptist Church , 4750 Abraham Ave. in North Charleston

The fair is being planned by My South Carolina Education.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

