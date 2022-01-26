Klaytn to be blockchain of choice for gamefi and metaverse in 2022

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public blockchain platform Klaytn is gearing up its infrastructure to be the blockchain of choice for gaming, the metaverse, and the creator economy. Developed by internet giant Kakao Corp in 2019, Klaytn has achieved success domestically through integration with the KakaoTalk messenger app. It is also the blockchain platform for the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) project with the Bank of Korea, by way of private blockchain deployment.

This year, Klaytn is making an aggressive turn toward the metaverse by tuning the entire platform for metaverse use cases. These include AAA games, play-to-earn (P2E) games, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and supporting defi services for metaverse businesses. Klaytn is well-positioned to succeed in this emerging space given the strength of its 31 Governance Council members in blockchain, social networks, digital assets, gaming, and entertainment.

To pursue this vision, Klaytn will be creating an integrated onboarding process for metaverse builders to easily implement their games and virtual communities on the network. These are some initiatives that will be rolled out this year:

Launching a game developer package which includes a set of Klaytn L2 solutions, a curated list of open source tools, as well as a Software Development Kit (SDK)

Supporting Ethereum equivalence in Q2 2022 so EVM-based dapps can onboard without any modification

Community co-building efforts to promote user growth of individual projects

Management and financial support for projects with high global potential

Klaytn will also be making the following improvements to the mainnet:

Higher scalability by leveraging L2 service chains

Enhancements to token management tools and oracle function

More reliance on bridges for interoperability with other blockchains

Integrating an IPFS (Inter-Planetary File System) gateway for decentralized storage

Implementing a smart contract library

"Given the popularity of video games within Korea and the strength of K-culture globally, Klaytn's vision to be the blockchain of choice for games, especially AAA games, is not impossible," says Dr. Sangmin Seo, Director at Klaytn Foundation. Prior to joining Klaytn Foundation, Dr. Seo served as the CTO of Ground X, the software development affiliate of Kakao that created Klaytn.

"There is no other blockchain in the world now that is tuned specifically for the metaverse, gaming, and the creator economy. Our vision is ambitious, and definitely achievable. We look forward to seeing the other blockchains catch up with us," says David Shin, Head of Global Adoption at Klaytn Foundation.

About Klaytn

Klaytn is a public blockchain focused on the metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. Officially launched in June 2019, it is the dominant blockchain platform in South Korea and is now undergoing global business expansion from its international base in Singapore.

These business expansion activities are supported by the US$500m Klaytn Growth Fund, which aims to grow the ecosystem of companies built on Klaytn. The fund is managed and disbursed by Klaytn Foundation, a Singapore-based non-profit organization established in August 2021.

