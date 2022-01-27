Effectual Named VMware Cloud on AWS Growth Partner of the Year

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual announced today it has received the VMware Cloud on AWS Growth Partner of the Year. Presented at the AWS Partner Excellence Awards at re:Invent, the award recognizes the company's growth using VMware Cloud on AWS to execute successful migrations on behalf of its enterprise and public sector customers.

An AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Principal Partner in VMware Cloud on AWS, the company has deep expertise helping customers clear a pathway to modernization with VMware Cloud on AWS that mitigates risks, improves agility, and maximizes the cost-effectiveness of the cloud. This includes accelerating data center evacuation and disaster recovery planning while unlocking the potential of the AWS Cloud. Running applications on VMware Cloud on AWS has proven to deliver less downtime, improved performance, more efficient IT infrastructure teams, and faster migrations.

"Effectual leads with innovation, solving complex modernization challenges with cloud services," said Effectual CEO Robb Allen. "Early on, we saw the potential for VMware Cloud on AWS in migrating mission-critical workloads to the cloud with the flexibility and security our customers require. Building this practice, executing on behalf of our customers, and now earning this award from AWS is a recognition of our team, our expertise, and our passion to be leaders in VMware Cloud on AWS."

Effectual holds 200+ AWS Certifications and has achieved the AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP) designation, AWS Migration Consulting Competency, AWS DevOps Consulting Competency, AWS Mobile Consulting Competency, AWS SaaS Consulting Competency, AWS Government Consulting Competency, and AWS Nonprofit Consulting Competency designations. The company is also a member of the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program and AWS Public Sector Partner Programs as well as the AWS GovCloud (US) and Authority to Operate on AWS Programs.

About Effectual

Effectual, is an innovative, cloud-first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to mitigate their risk and enable IT modernization. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges. Effectual is backed by Catalyst Investors and Lumerity Capital, private equity firms focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

