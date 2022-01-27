First Financial Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

CINCINNATI, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Earnings per diluted share of $0.50; $0.58 on an adjusted(1) basis
- Return on average assets of 1.16%; 1.34% on an adjusted(1) basis
- Closed acquisition of Summit Funding Group
- $143.6 million of commercial loan sales during the quarter
- Loan growth of $148.8 million, excluding decline in PPP loans, loan sales, Summit acquisition(2)
- Classified assets declined 36.7%; Provision recapture of $7.7 million
- Announces $0.23 per share Quarterly Dividend and Board authorizes repurchase of up to 5 million shares
First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $46.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $60.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021 and $48.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $2.14 compared to $1.59 for the same period in 2020.
Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1.16% while return on average tangible common equity was 15.11%(1). These compare to returns on average assets of 1.49% and 1.20%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 19.03%(1) and 15.50%(1), in the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.
Fourth quarter 2021 highlights include:
- Closed the acquisition of Summit Funding Group(2)
- Loan balances declined $72.6 million from the third quarter
- Net interest margin of 3.23% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1) in line with expectations
(1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) The fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Summit acquisition are subject to refinement for up to one year after the closing date of the acquisition as additional information relative to closing date fair values becomes available.
- Noninterest income of $45.7 million, or $45.4 million as adjusted(1)
- Noninterest expenses of $109.6 million, or $94.1 million as adjusted(1)
- $6.1 million reclassification of tax credit investment write-downs
- $4.1 million of acquisition related costs
- $3.5 million litigation settlement
- $1.9 million of other costs not expected to recur such as branch consolidation and severance costs
- Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $145.4 million; Total quarterly provision recapture of $7.7 million
- Strong capital ratios
Additionally, First Financial's board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program in replacement of the previously authorized program, pursuant to which management is authorized to purchase up to 5 million shares over the next two years. The board of directors also approved a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2022.
Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce another quarter of strong financial results that was a fitting end to an exceptional year highlighted by robust earnings, strong fee income, provision recapture, improved credit trends and the acquisition of Summit Funding Group."
Mr. Brown continued, "Fourth quarter results remained strong across the board, with adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.58, return on assets of 1.34% and an efficiency ratio of 60.2%. These results were driven by provision recapture of $7.7 million, resulting from improving credit quality trends, specifically, a 36.7% decline in classified asset balances, and stable economic conditions. Earnings were also positively impacted by record Bannockburn income and elevated wealth management revenues. In addition, we were very encouraged by strong core loan growth and record origination activity during the period."
Mr. Brown added, "We were also very excited to announce and close our acquisition of Summit Funding Group during the quarter. Summit has developed long-standing relationships across the country and demonstrated the ability to produce high-quality and consistent lease origination volumes. We are confident in Summit's ability to leverage its nimble platform to provide our existing clients additional leasing products and we believe the culture will fit seamlessly into First Financial."
Mr. Brown commented regarding the Company's full year financial performance, "2021 was an exceptional year. PPP income offset the pressure from a historically low interest rate environment, while low credit costs drove strong earnings and reflected credit trends that improved dramatically over the course of the year. In addition, we had record fee income in 2021, which was particularly satisfying, given our strategic focus on diversifying our revenue streams in recent years. We successfully managed expenses, while continuing to invest in technology and rewarding our people for our strong results. Loan production in the back half of the year was very encouraging as was the continued growth in low cost deposits. Our capital ratios remain strong and we delivered industry leading returns through aggressively repurchasing shares and maintaining our common dividend."
Mr. Brown concluded, "All of this was accomplished amidst a continuing pandemic. Once again, our associates demonstrated their resilience and delivered the type of service and results that our clients and shareholders have come to expect. In 2022, we will maintain our focus on being a positive influence that helps our clients and communities thrive, and capitalize on the financial momentum achieved in 2021."
Full detail of the Company's fourth quarter 2021 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.
Teleconference / Webcast Information
First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (844) 200-6205 (U.S. toll free), (646) 904-5544 (U.S. local) or +1 (929) 526-1599 (International), access code 080098. The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (866) 813-9403 (U.S. toll free), (929) 458-6194 (U.S. local) and +44 204 525-0658 (all other locations), access code 245117. The recording will be available until February 11, 2022. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.
Press Release and Additional Information on Website
This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.
As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:
- economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;
- future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses
- the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
- Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
- mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;
- the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
- the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
- changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
- changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
- the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
- current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
- the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;
- our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
- financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
- the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
- the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
- a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
- the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
- our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.
Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $16.3 billion in assets, $9.3 billion in loans, $12.9 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.4 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. The Company operated 139 full service banking centers as of December 31, 2021, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months ended,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net income
$ 46,945
$ 60,012
$ 50,888
$ 47,315
$ 48,312
$ 205,160
$ 155,810
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.51
$ 0.64
$ 0.53
$ 0.49
$ 0.50
$ 2.16
$ 1.60
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.50
$ 0.63
$ 0.52
$ 0.48
$ 0.49
$ 2.14
$ 1.59
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.92
$ 0.92
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.16 %
1.49 %
1.26 %
1.20 %
1.20 %
1.28 %
1.00 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
8.31 %
10.53 %
9.02 %
8.44 %
8.52 %
9.08 %
7.02 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
15.11 %
19.03 %
16.31 %
15.24 %
15.50 %
16.43 %
12.97 %
Net interest margin
3.19 %
3.28 %
3.27 %
3.35 %
3.45 %
3.27 %
3.46 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)
3.23 %
3.32 %
3.31 %
3.40 %
3.49 %
3.31 %
3.51 %
Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets
13.83 %
14.01 %
14.15 %
13.97 %
14.29 %
13.83 %
14.29 %
Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:
Ending tangible assets (1)
7.58 %
8.21 %
8.37 %
8.22 %
8.47 %
7.58 %
8.47 %
Risk-weighted assets (1)
9.91 %
10.76 %
11.12 %
11.02 %
11.29 %
9.91 %
11.29 %
Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
13.98 %
14.14 %
13.96 %
14.17 %
14.07 %
14.06 %
14.30 %
Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of
average tangible assets (1)
8.20 %
8.35 %
8.23 %
8.38 %
8.26 %
8.29 %
8.28 %
Book value per share
$ 23.99
$ 23.85
$ 23.59
$ 23.16
$ 23.28
$ 23.99
$ 23.28
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 12.26
$ 13.09
$ 13.08
$ 12.78
$ 12.93
$ 12.26
$ 12.93
Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)
10.84 %
11.54 %
11.78 %
11.81 %
11.82 %
10.84 %
11.82 %
Tier 1 ratio (3)
11.22 %
11.92 %
12.16 %
12.19 %
12.20 %
11.22 %
12.20 %
Total capital ratio (3)
14.10 %
14.97 %
15.31 %
15.41 %
15.55 %
14.10 %
15.55 %
Leverage ratio (3)
8.70 %
9.05 %
9.14 %
9.34 %
9.55 %
8.70 %
9.55 %
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
Loans (4)
$ 9,283,227
$ 9,502,750
$ 9,831,965
$ 9,951,855
$ 10,127,881
$ 9,640,235
$ 9,902,656
Investment securities
4,343,513
4,189,253
4,130,207
3,782,993
3,403,839
4,113,240
3,212,051
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
166,904
32,400
45,593
46,912
143,884
73,170
78,943
Total earning assets
$ 13,793,644
$ 13,724,403
$ 14,007,765
$ 13,781,760
$ 13,675,604
$ 13,826,645
$ 13,193,650
Total assets
$ 16,036,417
$ 15,995,808
$ 16,215,469
$ 16,042,654
$ 16,030,986
$ 16,072,360
$ 15,529,144
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 4,191,457
$ 3,981,404
$ 4,003,626
$ 3,840,046
$ 3,720,417
$ 4,005,034
$ 3,310,483
Interest-bearing deposits
8,693,792
8,685,949
8,707,553
8,531,822
8,204,306
8,655,308
8,054,687
Total deposits
$ 12,885,249
$ 12,667,353
$ 12,711,179
$ 12,371,868
$ 11,924,723
$ 12,660,342
$ 11,365,170
Borrowings
$ 396,743
$ 562,964
$ 749,114
$ 886,379
$ 1,307,461
$ 647,223
$ 1,458,701
Shareholders' equity
$ 2,241,820
$ 2,261,293
$ 2,263,687
$ 2,272,749
$ 2,256,062
$ 2,259,807
$ 2,220,645
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance to ending loans
1.42 %
1.59 %
1.68 %
1.71 %
1.77 %
1.42 %
1.77 %
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
272.76 %
225.73 %
184.77 %
199.33 %
217.55 %
272.76 %
217.55 %
Allowance to nonperforming loans
219.96 %
192.35 %
162.12 %
175.44 %
199.97 %
219.96 %
199.97 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.65 %
0.83 %
1.03 %
0.97 %
0.89 %
0.65 %
0.89 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.52 %
0.70 %
0.91 %
0.86 %
0.82 %
0.52 %
0.82 %
Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO
0.65 %
0.83 %
1.04 %
0.98 %
0.90 %
0.65 %
0.90 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.37 %
0.49 %
0.62 %
0.60 %
0.56 %
0.37 %
0.56 %
Classified assets to total assets
0.64 %
1.04 %
1.14 %
1.22 %
0.89 %
0.64 %
0.89 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.32 %
0.10 %
0.23 %
0.38 %
0.26 %
0.26 %
0.14 %
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
(3) December 31, 2021 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
(4) Includes loans held for sale.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended,
Twelve months ended,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 92,682
$ 106,733
(13.2) %
$ 385,535
$ 431,657
(10.7) %
Investment securities
Taxable
20,993
18,402
14.1 %
79,212
73,789
7.3 %
Tax-exempt
4,127
4,839
(14.7) %
18,323
19,242
(4.8) %
Total investment securities interest
25,120
23,241
8.1 %
97,535
93,031
4.8 %
Other earning assets
71
55
29.1 %
147
275
(46.5) %
Total interest income
117,873
130,029
(9.3) %
483,217
524,963
(8.0) %
Interest expense
Deposits
3,089
5,920
(47.8) %
14,435
41,922
(65.6) %
Short-term borrowings
10
30
(66.7) %
198
6,442
(96.9) %
Long-term borrowings
3,968
5,606
(29.2) %
16,466
20,088
(18.0) %
Total interest expense
7,067
11,556
(38.8) %
31,099
68,452
(54.6) %
Net interest income
110,806
118,473
(6.5) %
452,118
456,511
(1.0) %
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
(9,525)
13,758
N/M
(19,024)
70,796
N/M
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
1,799
(2,250)
N/M
903
(237)
N/M
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
118,532
106,965
10.8 %
470,239
385,952
21.8 %
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,645
7,654
12.9 %
31,876
29,446
8.3 %
Trust and wealth management fees
6,038
5,395
11.9 %
23,780
21,286
11.7 %
Bankcard income
3,602
3,060
17.7 %
14,300
11,726
22.0 %
Client derivative fees
2,303
2,021
14.0 %
7,927
10,313
(23.1) %
Foreign exchange income
12,808
12,305
4.1 %
44,793
39,377
13.8 %
Net gains from sales of loans
6,492
13,089
(50.4) %
33,021
51,176
(35.5) %
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
(14)
4,618
(100.3) %
(759)
4,563
(116.6) %
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
321
8,975
(96.4) %
702
9,045
(92.2) %
Other
5,465
4,398
24.3 %
15,866
12,191
30.1 %
Total noninterest income
45,660
61,515
(25.8) %
171,506
189,123
(9.3) %
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
62,170
62,263
(0.1) %
245,924
236,779
3.9 %
Net occupancy
5,332
6,159
(13.4) %
22,142
23,266
(4.8) %
Furniture and equipment
3,161
3,596
(12.1) %
13,819
14,968
(7.7) %
Data processing
8,261
7,269
13.6 %
31,363
27,514
14.0 %
Marketing
2,152
1,999
7.7 %
7,983
6,414
24.5 %
Communication
677
840
(19.4) %
2,930
3,492
(16.1) %
Professional services
5,998
3,038
97.4 %
11,676
9,961
17.2 %
Debt extinguishment
0
7,257
(100.0) %
0
7,257
(100.0) %
State intangible tax
651
1,514
(57.0) %
4,256
6,058
(29.7) %
FDIC assessments
1,453
1,065
36.4 %
5,630
5,110
10.2 %
Intangible amortization
2,401
2,764
(13.1) %
9,839
11,126
(11.6) %
Other
17,349
17,034
1.8 %
45,250
38,719
16.9 %
Total noninterest expenses
109,605
114,798
(4.5) %
400,812
390,664
2.6 %
Income before income taxes
54,587
53,682
1.7 %
240,933
184,411
30.7 %
Income tax expense
7,642
5,370
42.3 %
35,773
28,601
25.1 %
Net income
$ 46,945
$ 48,312
(2.8) %
$ 205,160
$ 155,810
31.7 %
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.51
$ 0.50
$ 2.16
$ 1.60
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.50
$ 0.49
$ 2.14
$ 1.59
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.92
$ 0.92
Return on average assets
1.16 %
1.20 %
1.28 %
1.00 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
8.31 %
8.52 %
9.08 %
7.02 %
Interest income
$ 117,873
$ 130,029
(9.3) %
$ 483,217
$ 524,963
(8.0) %
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,386
1,613
(14.1) %
6,091
6,529
(6.7) %
Interest income - tax equivalent
119,259
131,642
(9.4) %
489,308
531,492
(7.9) %
Interest expense
7,067
11,556
(38.8) %
31,099
68,452
(54.6) %
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 112,192
$ 120,086
(6.6) %
$ 458,209
$ 463,040
(1.0) %
Net interest margin
3.19 %
3.45 %
3.27 %
3.46 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.23 %
3.49 %
3.31 %
3.51 %
Full-time equivalent employees
1,994
2,075
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2021
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Year to
% Change
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Date
Linked Qtr.
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 92,682
$ 96,428
$ 97,494
$ 98,931
$ 385,535
(3.9) %
Investment securities
Taxable
20,993
20,088
19,524
18,607
79,212
4.5 %
Tax-exempt
4,127
4,282
4,871
5,043
18,323
(3.6) %
Total investment securities interest
25,120
24,370
24,395
23,650
97,535
3.1 %
Other earning assets
71
23
25
28
147
208.7 %
Total interest income
117,873
120,821
121,914
122,609
483,217
(2.4) %
Interest expense
Deposits
3,089
3,320
3,693
4,333
14,435
(7.0) %
Short-term borrowings
10
68
53
67
198
(85.3) %
Long-term borrowings
3,968
4,023
4,142
4,333
16,466
(1.4) %
Total interest expense
7,067
7,411
7,888
8,733
31,099
(4.6) %
Net interest income
110,806
113,410
114,026
113,876
452,118
(2.3) %
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
(9,525)
(8,193)
(4,756)
3,450
(19,024)
16.3 %
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
1,799
(1,951)
517
538
903
N/M
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
118,532
123,554
118,265
109,888
470,239
(4.1) %
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,645
8,548
7,537
7,146
31,876
1.1 %
Trust and wealth management fees
6,038
5,896
6,216
5,630
23,780
2.4 %
Bankcard income
3,602
3,838
3,732
3,128
14,300
(6.1) %
Client derivative fees
2,303
2,273
1,795
1,556
7,927
1.3 %
Foreign exchange income
12,808
9,191
12,037
10,757
44,793
39.4 %
Net gains from sales of loans
6,492
8,586
8,489
9,454
33,021
(24.4) %
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
(14)
(314)
(265)
(166)
(759)
(95.5) %
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
321
108
161
112
702
197.2 %
Other
5,465
4,411
3,285
2,705
15,866
23.9 %
Total noninterest income
45,660
42,537
42,987
40,322
171,506
7.3 %
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
62,170
61,717
60,784
61,253
245,924
0.7 %
Net occupancy
5,332
5,571
5,535
5,704
22,142
(4.3) %
Furniture and equipment
3,161
3,318
3,371
3,969
13,819
(4.7) %
Data processing
8,261
7,951
7,864
7,287
31,363
3.9 %
Marketing
2,152
2,435
2,035
1,361
7,983
(11.6) %
Communication
677
669
746
838
2,930
1.2 %
Professional services
5,998
2,199
2,029
1,450
11,676
172.8 %
State intangible tax
651
1,202
1,201
1,202
4,256
(45.8) %
FDIC assessments
1,453
1,466
1,362
1,349
5,630
(0.9) %
Intangible amortization
2,401
2,479
2,480
2,479
9,839
(3.1) %
Other
17,349
10,051
12,236
5,614
45,250
72.6 %
Total noninterest expenses
109,605
99,058
99,643
92,506
400,812
10.6 %
Income before income taxes
54,587
67,033
61,609
57,704
240,933
(18.6) %
Income tax expense
7,642
7,021
10,721
10,389
35,773
8.8 %
Net income
$ 46,945
$ 60,012
$ 50,888
$ 47,315
$ 205,160
(21.8) %
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.51
$ 0.64
$ 0.53
$ 0.49
$ 2.16
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.50
$ 0.63
$ 0.52
$ 0.48
$ 2.14
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.92
Return on average assets
1.16 %
1.49 %
1.26 %
1.20 %
1.28 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
8.31 %
10.53 %
9.02 %
8.44 %
9.08 %
Interest income
$ 117,873
$ 120,821
$ 121,914
$ 122,609
$ 483,217
(2.4) %
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,386
1,434
1,619
1,652
6,091
(3.3) %
Interest income - tax equivalent
119,259
122,255
123,533
124,261
489,308
(2.5) %
Interest expense
7,067
7,411
7,888
8,733
31,099
(4.6) %
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 112,192
$ 114,844
$ 115,645
$ 115,528
$ 458,209
(2.3) %
Net interest margin
3.19 %
3.28 %
3.27 %
3.35 %
3.27 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.23 %
3.32 %
3.31 %
3.40 %
3.31 %
Full-time equivalent employees
1,994
2,026
2,053
2,063
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2020
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Full
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 106,733
$ 103,249
$ 105,900
$ 115,775
$ 431,657
Investment securities
Taxable
18,402
17,906
18,476
19,005
73,789
Tax-exempt
4,839
4,884
4,937
4,582
19,242
Total investment securities interest
23,241
22,790
23,413
23,587
93,031
Other earning assets
55
31
47
142
275
Total interest income
130,029
126,070
129,360
139,504
524,963
Interest expense
Deposits
5,920
7,886
11,751
16,365
41,922
Short-term borrowings
30
51
1,274
5,087
6,442
Long-term borrowings
5,606
5,953
4,759
3,770
20,088
Total interest expense
11,556
13,890
17,784
25,222
68,452
Net interest income
118,473
112,180
111,576
114,282
456,511
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
13,758
15,299
17,859
23,880
70,796
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
(2,250)
(1,925)
2,370
1,568
(237)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
106,965
98,806
91,347
88,834
385,952
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
7,654
7,356
6,001
8,435
29,446
Trust and wealth management fees
5,395
4,940
5,254
5,697
21,286
Bankcard income
3,060
3,124
2,844
2,698
11,726
Client derivative fees
2,021
2,203
2,984
3,105
10,313
Foreign exchange income
12,305
10,530
6,576
9,966
39,377
Net gains from sales of loans
13,089
18,594
16,662
2,831
51,176
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
4,618
2
2
(59)
4,563
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
8,975
18
150
(98)
9,045
Other
4,398
2,732
2,252
2,809
12,191
Total noninterest income
61,515
49,499
42,725
35,384
189,123
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
62,263
63,769
55,925
54,822
236,779
Net occupancy
6,159
5,625
5,378
6,104
23,266
Furniture and equipment
3,596
3,638
3,681
4,053
14,968
Data processing
7,269
6,837
7,019
6,389
27,514
Marketing
1,999
1,856
1,339
1,220
6,414
Communication
840
855
907
890
3,492
Professional services
3,038
2,443
2,205
2,275
9,961
Debt extinguishment
7,257
0
0
0
7,257
State intangible tax
1,514
1,514
1,514
1,516
6,058
FDIC assessments
1,065
1,350
1,290
1,405
5,110
Intangible amortization
2,764
2,779
2,791
2,792
11,126
Other
17,034
6,845
6,640
8,200
38,719
Total noninterest expenses
114,798
97,511
88,689
89,666
390,664
Income before income taxes
53,682
50,794
45,383
34,552
184,411
Income tax expense (benefit)
5,370
9,317
7,990
5,924
28,601
Net income
$ 48,312
$ 41,477
$ 37,393
$ 28,628
$ 155,810
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.50
$ 0.43
$ 0.38
$ 0.29
$ 1.60
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.49
$ 0.42
$ 0.38
$ 0.29
$ 1.59
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.92
Return on average assets
1.20 %
1.04 %
0.96 %
0.79 %
1.00 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
8.52 %
7.40 %
6.88 %
5.21 %
7.02 %
Interest income
$ 130,029
$ 126,070
$ 129,360
$ 139,504
$ 524,963
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,613
1,628
1,664
1,624
6,529
Interest income - tax equivalent
131,642
127,698
131,024
141,128
531,492
Interest expense
11,556
13,890
17,784
25,222
68,452
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 120,086
$ 113,808
$ 113,240
$ 115,906
$ 463,040
Net interest margin
3.45 %
3.32 %
3.38 %
3.71 %
3.46 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.49 %
3.36 %
3.44 %
3.77 %
3.51 %
Full-time equivalent employees
2,075
2,065
2,076
2,067
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
% Change
% Change
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Linked Qtr.
Comp Qtr.
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 220,031
$ 209,748
$ 206,918
$ 210,191
$ 231,054
4.9 %
(4.8) %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
214,811
29,799
38,610
19,180
20,305
620.9 %
957.9 %
Investment securities available-for-sale
4,207,846
4,114,094
3,955,839
3,753,763
3,424,580
2.3 %
22.9 %
Investment securities held-to-maturity
98,420
103,886
112,456
121,945
131,687
(5.3) %
(25.3) %
Other investments
102,971
97,831
129,432
131,814
133,198
5.3 %
(22.7) %
Loans held for sale
29,482
33,835
31,546
34,590
41,103
(12.9) %
(28.3) %
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
2,720,028
2,602,848
2,701,203
3,044,825
3,007,509
4.5 %
(9.6) %
Lease financing
109,624
67,855
68,229
66,574
72,987
61.6 %
50.2 %
Construction real estate
455,894
477,004
630,329
642,709
636,096
(4.4) %
(28.3) %
Commercial real estate
4,226,614
4,438,374
4,332,561
4,396,582
4,307,858
(4.8) %
(1.9) %
Residential real estate
896,069
922,492
932,112
946,522
1,003,086
(2.9) %
(10.7) %
Home equity
708,399
709,050
711,756
709,667
743,099
(0.1) %
(4.7) %
Installment
119,454
96,077
89,143
82,421
81,850
24.3 %
45.9 %
Credit card
52,217
47,231
46,177
44,669
48,485
10.6 %
7.7 %
Total loans
9,288,299
9,360,931
9,511,510
9,933,969
9,900,970
(0.8) %
(6.2) %
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(131,992)
(148,903)
(159,590)
(169,923)
(175,679)
(11.4) %
(24.9) %
Net loans
9,156,307
9,212,028
9,351,920
9,764,046
9,725,291
(0.6) %
(5.9) %
Premises and equipment
193,040
192,580
192,238
204,537
207,211
0.2 %
(6.8) %
Operating leases
73,857
0
0
0
0
N/M
N/M
Goodwill
1,000,749
937,771
937,771
937,771
937,771
6.7 %
6.7 %
Other intangibles
88,898
56,811
59,391
61,984
64,552
56.5 %
37.7 %
Accrued interest and other assets
942,729
968,210
1,021,798
935,250
1,056,382
(2.6) %
(10.8) %
Total Assets
$ 16,329,141
$ 15,956,593
$ 16,037,919
$ 16,175,071
$ 15,973,134
2.3 %
2.2 %
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,198,745
$ 2,916,860
$ 2,963,151
$ 2,914,761
$ 2,914,787
9.7 %
9.7 %
Savings
4,157,374
4,223,905
4,093,229
4,006,181
3,680,774
(1.6) %
12.9 %
Time
1,330,263
1,517,419
1,548,109
1,731,757
1,872,733
(12.3) %
(29.0) %
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,686,382
8,658,184
8,604,489
8,652,699
8,468,294
0.3 %
2.6 %
Noninterest-bearing
4,185,572
4,019,197
3,901,691
3,995,370
3,763,709
4.1 %
11.2 %
Total deposits
12,871,954
12,677,381
12,506,180
12,648,069
12,232,003
1.5 %
5.2 %
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
51,203
81,850
255,791
181,387
166,594
(37.4) %
(69.3) %
FHLB short-term borrowings
225,000
107,000
217,000
0
0
110.3 %
N/M
Other
20,000
0
0
0
0
N/M
N/M
Total short-term borrowings
296,203
188,850
472,791
181,387
166,594
56.8 %
77.8 %
Long-term debt
409,832
313,230
313,039
583,722
776,202
30.8 %
(47.2) %
Total borrowed funds
706,035
502,080
785,830
765,109
942,796
40.6 %
(25.1) %
Accrued interest and other liabilities
492,210
540,962
476,402
502,951
516,265
(9.0) %
(4.7) %
Total Liabilities
14,070,199
13,720,423
13,768,412
13,916,129
13,691,064
2.5 %
2.8 %
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,640,358
1,637,065
1,635,470
1,633,137
1,638,947
0.2 %
0.1 %
Retained earnings
837,473
812,082
773,857
745,220
720,429
3.1 %
16.2 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(433)
14,230
30,735
18,101
48,664
(103.0) %
(100.9) %
Treasury stock, at cost
(218,456)
(227,207)
(170,555)
(137,516)
(125,970)
(3.9) %
73.4 %
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,258,942
2,236,170
2,269,507
2,258,942
2,282,070
1.0 %
(1.0) %
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,329,141
$ 15,956,593
$ 16,037,919
$ 16,175,071
$ 15,973,134
2.3 %
2.2 %
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 253,091
$ 245,212
$ 237,964
$ 232,275
$ 228,427
$ 242,201
$ 245,436
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
166,904
32,400
45,593
46,912
143,884
73,170
78,943
Investment securities
4,343,513
4,189,253
4,130,207
3,782,993
3,403,839
4,113,240
3,212,051
Loans held for sale
24,491
28,365
28,348
29,689
42,402
27,711
34,390
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
2,552,686
2,634,306
2,953,185
3,029,716
3,182,749
2,790,733
2,999,223
Lease financing
67,537
67,159
66,124
70,508
74,107
67,822
79,882
Construction real estate
460,588
567,091
630,351
647,655
608,401
575,883
535,740
Commercial real estate
4,391,328
4,413,003
4,372,679
4,339,349
4,313,408
4,379,325
4,317,396
Residential real estate
917,399
937,969
940,600
980,718
1,022,701
943,981
1,043,040
Home equity
709,954
710,794
707,409
726,134
752,425
713,521
764,436
Installment
106,188
93,937
84,768
81,377
83,509
91,642
81,451
Credit card
53,056
50,126
48,501
46,709
48,179
49,617
47,098
Total loans
9,258,736
9,474,385
9,803,617
9,922,166
10,085,479
9,612,524
9,868,266
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(144,756)
(157,727)
(169,979)
(177,863)
(172,201)
(162,477)
(153,596)
Net loans
9,113,980
9,316,658
9,633,638
9,744,303
9,913,278
9,450,047
9,714,670
Premises and equipment
192,941
193,775
200,558
206,628
208,800
198,425
212,413
Operating leases
801
0
0
0
0
202
0
Goodwill
938,453
937,771
937,771
937,771
937,771
937,943
937,771
Other intangibles
56,120
58,314
60,929
63,529
66,195
59,699
70,600
Accrued interest and other assets
946,123
994,060
940,461
998,554
1,086,390
969,722
1,022,870
Total Assets
$ 16,036,417
$ 15,995,808
$ 16,215,469
$ 16,042,654
$ 16,030,986
$ 16,072,360
$ 15,529,144
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,069,416
$ 2,960,388
$ 2,973,930
$ 2,948,682
$ 2,812,748
$ 2,988,359
$ 2,626,252
Savings
4,195,504
4,150,610
4,096,077
3,815,314
3,547,179
4,065,654
3,260,882
Time
1,428,872
1,574,951
1,637,546
1,767,826
1,844,379
1,601,295
2,167,553
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,693,792
8,685,949
8,707,553
8,531,822
8,204,306
8,655,308
8,054,687
Noninterest-bearing
4,191,457
3,981,404
4,003,626
3,840,046
3,720,417
4,005,034
3,310,483
Total deposits
12,885,249
12,667,353
12,711,179
12,371,868
11,924,723
12,660,342
11,365,170
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
79,382
186,401
194,478
184,483
136,795
160,967
149,036
FHLB short-term borrowings
2,445
63,463
40,846
67,222
7,937
43,371
441,867
Other
654
0
0
0
0
165
0
Total short-term borrowings
82,481
249,864
235,324
251,705
144,732
204,503
590,903
Long-term debt
314,262
313,100
513,790
634,674
1,162,729
442,720
867,798
Total borrowed funds
396,743
562,964
749,114
886,379
1,307,461
647,223
1,458,701
Accrued interest and other liabilities
512,605
504,198
491,489
511,658
542,740
504,988
484,628
Total Liabilities
13,794,597
13,734,515
13,951,782
13,769,905
13,774,924
13,812,553
13,308,499
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,637,828
1,635,833
1,633,950
1,636,884
1,638,032
1,636,126
1,636,850
Retained earnings
822,500
783,760
754,456
726,351
703,257
772,063
675,503
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
8,542
36,917
25,832
42,253
40,960
28,317
33,228
Treasury stock, at cost
(227,050)
(195,217)
(150,551)
(132,739)
(126,187)
(176,699)
(124,936)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,241,820
2,261,293
2,263,687
2,272,749
2,256,062
2,259,807
2,220,645
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,036,417
$ 15,995,808
$ 16,215,469
$ 16,042,654
$ 16,030,986
$ 16,072,360
$ 15,529,144
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Earning assets
Investments:
Investment securities
$ 4,343,513
2.29 %
$ 4,189,253
2.31 %
$ 3,403,839
2.71 %
$ 4,113,240
2.37 %
$ 3,212,051
2.90 %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
166,904
0.17 %
32,400
0.28 %
143,884
0.15 %
73,170
0.20 %
78,943
0.35 %
Gross loans (1)
9,283,227
3.96 %
9,502,750
4.03 %
10,127,881
4.18 %
9,640,235
4.00 %
9,902,656
4.36 %
Total earning assets
13,793,644
3.39 %
13,724,403
3.49 %
13,675,604
3.77 %
13,826,645
3.49 %
13,193,650
3.98 %
Nonearning assets
Allowance for credit losses
(144,756)
(157,727)
(172,201)
(162,477)
(153,596)
Cash and due from banks
253,091
245,212
228,427
242,201
245,436
Accrued interest and other assets
2,134,438
2,183,920
2,299,156
2,165,991
2,243,654
Total assets
$ 16,036,417
$ 15,995,808
$ 16,030,986
$ 16,072,360
$ 15,529,144
Interest-bearing liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,069,416
0.06 %
$ 2,960,388
0.06 %
$ 2,812,748
0.08 %
$ 2,988,359
0.06 %
$ 2,626,252
0.17 %
Savings
4,195,504
0.09 %
4,150,610
0.09 %
3,547,179
0.15 %
4,065,654
0.10 %
3,260,882
0.22 %
Time
1,428,872
0.48 %
1,574,951
0.49 %
1,844,379
0.86 %
1,601,295
0.52 %
2,167,553
1.39 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,693,792
0.14 %
8,685,949
0.15 %
8,204,306
0.29 %
8,655,308
0.17 %
8,054,687
0.52 %
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
82,481
0.05 %
249,864
0.11 %
144,732
0.08 %
204,503
0.10 %
590,903
1.09 %
Long-term debt
314,262
5.01 %
313,100
5.10 %
1,162,729
1.91 %
442,720
3.72 %
867,798
2.31 %
Total borrowed funds
396,743
3.98 %
562,964
2.88 %
1,307,461
1.71 %
647,223
2.57 %
1,458,701
1.82 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,090,535
0.31 %
9,248,913
0.32 %
9,511,767
0.48 %
9,302,531
0.33 %
9,513,388
0.72 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
4,191,457
3,981,404
3,720,417
4,005,034
3,310,483
Other liabilities
512,605
504,198
542,740
504,988
484,628
Shareholders' equity
2,241,820
2,261,293
2,256,062
2,259,807
2,220,645
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$ 16,036,417
$ 15,995,808
$ 16,030,986
$ 16,072,360
$ 15,529,144
Net interest income
$ 110,806
$ 113,410
$ 118,473
$ 452,118
$ 456,511
Net interest spread
3.08 %
3.17 %
3.29 %
3.16 %
3.26 %
Net interest margin
3.19 %
3.28 %
3.45 %
3.27 %
3.46 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.05 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
3.23 %
3.32 %
3.49 %
3.31 %
3.51 %
(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Linked Qtr. Income Variance
Comparable Qtr. Income Variance
Year-to-Date Income Variance
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Earning assets
Investment securities
$ (142)
$ 892
$ 750
$ (3,555)
$ 5,434
$ 1,879
$ (16,865)
$ 21,369
$ 4,504
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
(9)
57
48
6
10
16
(116)
(12)
(128)
Gross loans (2)
(1,554)
(2,192)
(3,746)
(5,618)
(8,433)
(14,051)
(35,627)
(10,495)
(46,122)
Total earning assets
(1,705)
(1,243)
(2,948)
(9,167)
(2,989)
(12,156)
(52,608)
10,862
(41,746)
Interest-bearing liabilities
Total interest-bearing deposits
$ (234)
$ 3
$ (231)
$ (3,005)
$ 174
$ (2,831)
$ (28,489)
$ 1,002
$ (27,487)
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
(38)
(20)
(58)
(12)
(8)
(20)
(5,870)
(374)
(6,244)
Long-term debt
(70)
15
(55)
9,075
(10,713)
(1,638)
12,188
(15,810)
(3,622)
Total borrowed funds
(108)
(5)
(113)
9,063
(10,721)
(1,658)
6,318
(16,184)
(9,866)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(342)
(2)
(344)
6,058
(10,547)
(4,489)
(22,171)
(15,182)
(37,353)
Net interest income (1)
$ (1,363)
$ (1,241)
$ (2,604)
$ (15,225)
$ 7,558
$ (7,667)
$ (30,437)
$ 26,044
$ (4,393)
(1) Not tax equivalent.
(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CREDIT QUALITY
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Full Year
Full Year
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY
Balance at beginning of period
$ 148,903
$ 159,590
$ 169,923
$ 175,679
$ 168,544
$ 175,679
$ 57,650
Day one adoption impact of ASC 326
0
0
0
0
0
0
61,505
Purchase accounting ACL for PCD
17
0
0
0
0
17
0
Provision for credit losses
(9,525)
(8,193)
(4,756)
3,450
13,758
(19,024)
70,796
Gross charge-offs
Commercial and industrial
1,364
2,617
3,729
7,910
1,505
15,620
5,345
Lease financing
0
0
0
0
0
0
852
Construction real estate
1,496
0
0
2
0
1,498
0
Commercial real estate
9,150
1,030
2,041
1,250
6,270
13,471
12,100
Residential real estate
6
74
46
1
203
127
488
Home equity
22
200
240
611
386
1,073
1,541
Installment
184
37
77
36
21
334
148
Credit card
149
230
179
222
169
780
885
Total gross charge-offs
12,371
4,188
6,312
10,032
8,554
32,903
21,359
Recoveries
Commercial and industrial
201
869
205
337
367
1,612
2,907
Lease financing
0
0
0
0
(6)
0
0
Construction real estate
0
0
3
0
3
3
17
Commercial real estate
4,292
223
75
195
844
4,785
2,262
Residential real estate
74
56
54
44
145
228
381
Home equity
303
426
317
177
428
1,223
1,132
Installment
27
53
37
34
65
151
158
Credit card
71
67
44
39
85
221
230
Total recoveries
4,968
1,694
735
826
1,931
8,223
7,087
Total net charge-offs
7,403
2,494
5,577
9,206
6,623
24,680
14,272
Ending allowance for credit losses
$ 131,992
$ 148,903
$ 159,590
$ 169,923
$ 175,679
$ 131,992
$ 175,679
NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)
Commercial and industrial
0.18 %
0.26 %
0.48 %
1.01 %
0.14 %
0.50 %
0.08 %
Lease financing
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.03 %
0.00 %
1.07 %
Construction real estate
1.29 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.26 %
0.00 %
Commercial real estate
0.44 %
0.07 %
0.18 %
0.10 %
0.50 %
0.20 %
0.23 %
Residential real estate
(0.03) %
0.01 %
0.00 %
(0.02) %
0.02 %
(0.01) %
0.01 %
Home equity
(0.16) %
(0.13) %
(0.04) %
0.24 %
(0.02) %
(0.02) %
0.05 %
Installment
0.59 %
(0.07) %
0.19 %
0.01 %
(0.21) %
0.20 %
(0.01) %
Credit card
0.58 %
1.29 %
1.12 %
1.59 %
0.69 %
1.13 %
1.39 %
Total net charge-offs
0.32 %
0.10 %
0.23 %
0.38 %
0.26 %
0.26 %
0.14 %
COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans (1)
Commercial and industrial
$ 17,362
$ 15,160
$ 27,426
$ 24,941
$ 29,230
$ 17,362
$ 29,230
Lease financing
203
0
16
0
0
203
0
Construction real estate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Commercial real estate
19,512
38,564
45,957
44,514
34,682
19,512
34,682
Residential real estate
8,305
9,416
9,480
11,359
11,601
8,305
11,601
Home equity
2,922
2,735
3,376
4,286
5,076
2,922
5,076
Installment
88
91
115
146
163
88
163
Nonaccrual loans
48,392
65,966
86,370
85,246
80,752
48,392
80,752
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
11,616
11,448
12,070
11,608
7,099
11,616
7,099
Total nonperforming loans
60,008
77,414
98,440
96,854
87,851
60,008
87,851
Other real estate owned (OREO)
98
340
340
854
1,287
98
1,287
Total nonperforming assets
60,106
77,754
98,780
97,708
89,138
60,106
89,138
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
137
104
155
92
169
137
169
Total underperforming assets
$ 60,243
$ 77,858
$ 98,935
$ 97,800
$ 89,307
$ 60,243
$ 89,307
Total classified assets
$ 104,815
$ 165,462
$ 182,516
$ 196,782
$ 142,021
$ 104,815
$ 142,021
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance for credit losses to
Nonaccrual loans
272.76 %
225.73 %
184.77 %
199.33 %
217.55 %
272.76 %
217.55 %
Nonperforming loans
219.96 %
192.35 %
162.12 %
175.44 %
199.97 %
219.96 %
199.97 %
Total ending loans
1.42 %
1.59 %
1.68 %
1.71 %
1.77 %
1.42 %
1.77 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.65 %
0.83 %
1.03 %
0.97 %
0.89 %
0.65 %
0.89 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.52 %
0.70 %
0.91 %
0.86 %
0.82 %
0.52 %
0.82 %
Nonperforming assets to
Ending loans, plus OREO
0.65 %
0.83 %
1.04 %
0.98 %
0.90 %
0.65 %
0.90 %
Total assets
0.37 %
0.49 %
0.62 %
0.60 %
0.56 %
0.37 %
0.56 %
Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to
Ending loans, plus OREO
0.52 %
0.71 %
0.91 %
0.87 %
0.83 %
0.52 %
0.83 %
Total assets
0.30 %
0.42 %
0.54 %
0.53 %
0.51 %
0.30 %
0.51 %
Classified assets to total assets
0.64 %
1.04 %
1.14 %
1.22 %
0.89 %
0.64 %
0.89 %
(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $16.0 million, $20.3 million, $21.5 million, $20.9 million, and $14.7 million, as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Twelve months ended,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
PER COMMON SHARE
Market Price
High
$ 25.79
$ 24.06
$ 26.02
$ 26.40
$ 17.77
$ 26.40
$ 25.52
Low
$ 22.89
$ 21.48
$ 23.35
$ 17.62
$ 12.07
$ 17.62
$ 11.40
Close
$ 24.38
$ 23.41
$ 23.63
$ 24.00
$ 17.53
$ 24.38
$ 17.53
Average shares outstanding - basic
92,903,900
94,289,097
96,123,645
96,873,940
97,253,787
95,034,690
97,363,952
Average shares outstanding - diluted
93,761,909
95,143,930
97,009,712
97,727,527
98,020,534
95,897,385
98,093,098
Ending shares outstanding
94,149,240
93,742,797
96,199,509
97,517,693
98,021,929
94,149,240
98,021,929
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,258,942
$ 2,236,170
$ 2,269,507
$ 2,258,942
$ 2,282,070
$ 2,258,942
$ 2,282,070
REGULATORY CAPITAL
Preliminary
Preliminary
Common equity tier 1 capital
$ 1,262,789
$ 1,316,059
$ 1,333,209
$ 1,334,882
$ 1,325,922
$ 1,262,789
$ 1,325,922
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.84 %
11.54 %
11.78 %
11.81 %
11.82 %
10.84 %
11.82 %
Tier 1 capital
$ 1,306,571
$ 1,359,297
$ 1,376,333
$ 1,377,892
$ 1,368,818
$ 1,306,571
$ 1,368,818
Tier 1 ratio
11.22 %
11.92 %
12.16 %
12.19 %
12.20 %
11.22 %
12.20 %
Total capital
$ 1,642,549
$ 1,706,513
$ 1,732,930
$ 1,741,755
$ 1,744,802
$ 1,642,549
$ 1,744,802
Total capital ratio
14.10 %
14.97 %
15.31 %
15.41 %
15.55 %
14.10 %
15.55 %
Total capital in excess of minimum requirement
$ 419,743
$ 509,536
$ 544,478
$ 554,834
$ 566,795
$ 419,743
$ 566,795
Total risk-weighted assets
$ 11,645,769
$ 11,399,782
$ 11,318,590
$ 11,304,012
$ 11,219,114
$ 11,645,769
$ 11,219,114
Leverage ratio
8.70 %
9.05 %
9.14 %
9.34 %
9.55 %
8.70 %
9.55 %
OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS
Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets
13.83 %
14.01 %
14.15 %
13.97 %
14.29 %
13.83 %
14.29 %
Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)
7.58 %
8.21 %
8.37 %
8.22 %
8.47 %
7.58 %
8.47 %
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
13.98 %
14.14 %
13.96 %
14.17 %
14.07 %
14.06 %
14.30 %
Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)
8.20 %
8.35 %
8.23 %
8.38 %
8.26 %
8.29 %
8.28 %
REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)
Shares repurchased
0
2,484,295
1,308,945
840,115
0
4,633,355
880,000
Average share repurchase price
N/A
$ 23.04
$ 25.11
$ 21.40
N/A
$ 23.33
$ 18.96
Total cost of shares repurchased
N/A
$ 57,231
$ 32,864
$ 17,982
N/A
$ 108,077
$ 16,686
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.
N/A = Not applicable
View original content:
SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.