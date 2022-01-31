STERIL-AIRE LAUNCHES UPPER-AIR PRO+

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steril-Aire, a leader in the development of high-performance indoor air quality (IAQ) and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) technologies, announces the launch of their Upper-Air Pro+ system. Available in three models, these units are expertly engineered to quickly disinfect indoor air within population dense areas for airborne pathogens such as influenza, SARS-CoV2, tuberculosis and measles. Recommended for 24/7 use, particularly when an area is occupied, the Upper-Air Pro+ allows for continuous treatment of indoor air.

"Steril-Aire is a proud leader in providing science-based, proven indoor air quality solutions," said Steve Gitkin, Vice President for Steril-Aire. "Our new Upper-Air Pro+ fixtures combine industry-leading UVC output with a streamlined, attractive and highly engineered design. The fixtures are easy to install and are the perfect solution for environments like classrooms, medical facilities, and commercial offices."

The Upper-Air Pro+ is factory assembled, tested, and includes the following components:

Adjustable mounting bracket

Electrical housing containing easy ON/OFF switch and prewired plug for use with a standard grounded power cord (included)

Parabolic reflector constructed from specular aluminum; a highly reflective mirror-like material used to maximize ultraviolet output

Industry-leading output UVC emitter

Protective baffles block stray UVC light

Steril-Aire launched the "UVC for HVAC" market in 1994. At the time, "Sick building syndrome" was a concern for many building owners and managers. Upon investigation, UVC's germicidal qualities, when applied in HVAC systems, was shown to eliminate pathogens from air and surfaces, including coil fins. ISO certified in both 9001:2015 & 14001:2015, Steril-Aire held multiple pioneering patents throughout the history of the company and developed new and better ways to get the power of UVC directly where it needs to be in sufficient dosage to provide true solutions for the eradication of biological problems. Steril-Aire has always delivered the greatest UVC output in HVAC system conditions and according to the EPA and US Department of Homeland Security testing, generates a 6X disinfection advantage or more over any other UVC offering in the industry, even now almost 30 years after their high-powered emitters were first developed.

If you would like more information regarding this press release, please visit Steril-Aire at www.steril-aire.com.

