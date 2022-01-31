V-DAY DONE WRONG: 67.0% OF AMERICAN MEN WOULD GIVE 'ROMANTIC FAVORS' FOR BETTER VALENTINE'S GIFTS; SURVEY UNCOVERS VALENTINE'S DAY GIFT GRIPES

VISTA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - According to a survey by Manly Man Co. , a strong majority (70.5%) of American men are suffering in silence every Valentine's Day–getting bad presents, but gifting their partner by pretending that they actually are excited by them.

Just in time to save American men from mediocre Valentine's Day gifts, Manly Man Co. is offering an array of meat-based 'manly positive' gifts to celebrate manly men (or meat-loving women) Including Meathearts and The Famous Jerky Flower Bouquet. (CNW Group/Manly Man Co.) (PRNewswire)

In order to address this V-Day disparity, Manly Man Co. randomly surveyed 1000 Americans to ask the real deal on how they feel about Valentine's Day gifts in 2022.

Key findings of the survey:

1) Better gifts (could) win romantic favors

Asked if they would be more likely to 'give romantic favors' for better Valentine's Day gifts - 67.0% of American men said 'yes.'

2) Most Americans aren't enjoying their Valentine's Day presents

Asked when was the last time they were excited about a Valentine's Day gift from their partner, 36.4% of Americans said 'never' and 34.5% said that they 'can't remember.'

3) Men are trying to tell their partners what they actually want

55.9% of men admit to trying to plant suggestions to get better Valentine's Day gifts.

4) Women may be getting better Valentine's Day gifts

74.7% of Americans believe that women get better gifts and 50.2% of women agree.

5) Everyone (thinks) they give the best gifts

50.9% of American men think they give better gifts than their partner vs. 49.1% of women.

Just in time to save American men from mediocre Valentine's Day gifts, Manly Man Co. is offering an array of meat-based 'manly positive' gifts to celebrate manly men (or meat-loving women) including:

Meathearts™ (AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1st)

That's not a typo, Manly Man Co. has reimagined a classic Valentine's Day candy into a very manly handmade version crafted in beef jerky. Meathearts are laser-etched with messages like "BEEF MINE," "MEAT ME", AND "XOXO."

CAUTION: MEATHEARTS COULD SELL OUT - Currently, there are 30,000 Americans registered to be notified when they 'go live' for sale.

$22.50 for 1 oz (approximately 21 pieces)

The famous Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet

What says you love a 'manly man' more than a dozen beef jerky 'flowers' in a handsome bouquet delivered in a pint glass vase

Ditch the pretty flowers for the perfect meat-based manly version.

$89.00 for a full dozen, available in 3 flavors.

Meet THE MEAT CARD™

Why would any man want a boring cardboard card when they could get a custom (and potentially titillating) custom card laser-etched on beef jerky? Customers are encouraged to print whatever message they want to deliver directly to their manly man. (We don't judge.) Messages vary widely in naughtiness levels; here are two (relatively) clean examples: "Can we exchange meats?!", "Your meat is officially off the market."

$22.50 for 100 custom characters laser engraved on a card-sized (4"x9") sheet of delicious beef jerky.

Bacon Scented Wrapping Paper (scratch and sniff)

Everything is better with bacon, so why not up your wrapping game with the glorious smell of bacon? Even if a manly man gets soap on a rope, it will be a big hit if wrapped in something that smells like bacon when you scratch and sniff.

$19.95 for a 30" wide roll (8' long.)

And speaking of bacon …

The Meat Bouquet

Here's another radically superior beefy bouquet choice for men. It's a tasty and tasteful arrangement of ready-to-eat thick-cut slices of gourmet bacon and beef sticks in multiple flavors.

$59.00 includes 9x beef sticks and 8x gourmet bacon in various flavors. Also available as a bacon bouquet and beef bouquet.



Online photos of all products can be found here

About Manly Man Co.

The idea for the Manly Man Company® came to Founder, Greg Murray after a simple conversation with his wife Jacquie, for whom he had recently bought a bouquet of flowers: Why isn't there a gift for men that's equivalent to flowers? Yes, you can buy men flowers, but the practice isn't what you might call commonplace. The couple speculated that a bouquet of beef jerky might be the perfect stand-in. Soon after his wife surprised Greg with the very first iteration of what is now called "Man Bouquets"— sticks and sheets of jerky carved into the shape of flowers and roses that are presented inside a pint glass or beer mug "vase".

A Veteran-Owned Business

