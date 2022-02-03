SAN DIMAS, Calif. and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NHRA and Pep Boys Auto Service & Tires announced today that Pep Boys, one of the nation's leading automotive service networks, has been named the Official Auto Service Partner of NHRA and the Official Sponsor of the NHRA All-Star Callout in both Top Fuel and Funny Car as part of a multi-year partnership.

PEP BOYS AUTO SERVICE & TIRES NAMED OFFICIAL AUTO SERVICE PARTNER OF NHRA; WILL SPONSOR ALL-STAR CALLOUT IN TOP FUEL AND FUNNY CAR (PRNewswire)

Additionally, Pep Boys, which last year announced its first locations dedicated to electric vehicle service, will also be the title sponsor for a number of electric car exhibitions, as NHRA will host a series of Electric Exhibitions presented by Pep Boys Electric Vehicle Service during the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

"Pep Boys is proud to be the Official Auto Service partner of the NHRA during such an exciting time for the sport and our business," said Brian Kaner, CEO, Pep Boys. "Our team has been serving our customers and their vehicles for more than 100 years, and we share a passion for automotive with NHRA and its fans."

The Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout and the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout, which were formerly known as the NHRA All-Star Shootout events, are a pair of highly anticipated specialty races that will take place in 2022.

The Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout will take place at the third event of the season, the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on March 10-13 at Gainesville Raceway, while the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout is part of the prestigious Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Aug. 31-Sept. 5.

Both the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout and the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout will also be broadcast live. The Top Fuel specialty race will take place on Saturday, March 12 in Gainesville and will be shown on the FOX national broadcast network, while the Funny Car callout will get a live timeslot on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) on Sunday, Sept. 4 in Indy.

The Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Callout events will feature intense competition between the top eight NHRA Top Fuel and Funny Car drivers in the world. The shootout will also utilize a call out format with the No. 1 seed getting their first choice of opponent. This unique format will deliver can't-miss racing action from the stars in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

In Top Fuel, the eight-car field will be set based on a combination of season-end and qualifying points at the 2022 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals and NHRA Arizona Nationals, with reigning four-time world champion Steve Torrence already earning his place into the field as the No. 1 seed.

In Funny Car, drivers will gain points towards the Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Callout from the 2021 NHRA U.S. Nationals until the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals in Brainerd, which is the final event before the annual race in Indy.

"It is extremely exciting to welcome Pep Boys Auto Service & Tires as the sponsor of our specialty NHRA All-Star Callout races in the nitro categories and make a pair of huge events even bigger," said NHRA President Glen Cromwell. "I know our fans and race teams can't wait for these must-see specialty races during what will be an incredible 2022 season and we're thrilled to have a partner like Pep Boys on board as part of it."

As the Official Auto Service Partner of NHRA, Pep Boys will also have a major presence on the midway at all 22 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series races and during each broadcast on the FOX networks. At each event, racing fans and their families can experience the latest technology and amenities in automotive service as well as participate in fun activities such as slot car racing, and talk with Pep Boys recruiters and fleet representatives. Founded in 1921 by military veterans, Pep Boys has nearly 1,000 Service and Tire Centers nationwide, staffed by ASE-certified pros who provide expert service to both individual and fleet customers.

"We are looking forward to this great new partnership with Pep Boys as the Official Auto Service Partner of NHRA," Cromwell added. "With a strong presence in our racing markets, we can't wait to showcase the excitement of NHRA drag racing to Pep Boys' current and future customers."

NHRA also plans to host electric exhibition races during NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series events throughout the 2022 season, with at least four Electric Exhibitions presented by Pep Boys Electric Vehicle Service taking place during the year.

Each NHRA electric car exhibition race will be featured on FOX and FS1 broadcasts and has the potential to feature a number of exciting specialty electric vehicles.

Pep Boys will also participate in the NHRA Youth & Education Services (YES) Program, the only full-time education program in motorsports that provides quality experiences and activities for schools and youth organizations nationwide. The program enables students to learn about and explore various career opportunities within the skilled trades and how S.T.E.M. is applied to both real-world situations and NHRA Drag Racing, live at the track.

"Pep Boys is passionate about the future of automotive service and the people who keep our nation's cars on the road," said Kaner. "We look forward to reaching thousands of students and future technicians through the YES program and helping to show them what's possible through a career in automotive service."

About Pep Boys

Pep Boys is driven by its promise to its customers: We go further to help you go farther. Founded in 1921 by military veterans, generations of drivers have counted on Pep Boys ASE-certified Pros to care for their cars. With a national network of Service and Tire Centers, millions of vehicles pass through Pep Boys bays each year. Our commitment to being the ONE our communities count on is demonstrated through our exceptional customer experience and support of the critical technical training initiatives needed to close America's skills gap. For more information, visit www.pepboys.com.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America's largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry's most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 185 locations in 40 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 22 national events featuring the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown and Top Fuel Harley Series. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and the NHRA Drags: Street Legal Style. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League for youth ages 5 to 17. With over 120 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA's Youth and Education Services (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA's streaming service, NHRA.tv, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and Auto Club Raceway at Pomona in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Contact:

nhracommunications@nhra.com

mediarelations@pepboys.com

NHRA Media Center Online: media.nhra.com

Pep Boys Newsroom: pepboys.com/corporate/newsroom

PEP BOYS AUTO SERVICE & TIRES NAMED OFFICIAL AUTO SERVICE PARTNER OF NHRA; WILL SPONSOR ALL-STAR CALLOUT IN TOP FUEL AND FUNNY CAR (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pep Boys; NHRA