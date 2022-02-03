Techy Launches Five Techy Cafes. Giving New Customers the Greatest Customer Service Experience.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techy Cafes' new store openings will take its customer service experience to a new peak. The innovative repair and technology company already has a reputation for providing stellar customer service throughout its locations in the United States. With glowing reviews from its customers, it's no wonder that the franchise is continuing to grow its 130+ franchise locations.

New Techy Cafe Locations that are opening in the next few months:

Wynwood, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fredrick, MD

Katy, TX

Boca Raton, FL

As customers wait for electronic repair services or inquire about any other services, they can grab a cup of coffee and snack at a Techy Cafe. The spacious store layout creates a welcoming environment for customers to feel comfortable. At Techy Cafes, customers can also find a vast inventory of electronic accessories and protection such as smartphone cases, laptop cases, screen protectors, and more.

One of Techy's core values is to speak positively to team members and customers. It plans to carry on its positive culture through its cafes to foster the ultimate customer experience.

When customers are frustrated about a shattered smartphone or an impaired laptop, they now have a place that they can visit. A beverage, snack, and a friendly technician can help relieve customers' worries about their device troubles.

Most people use their smartphones and other devices for business, leisure, or both. Therefore, when devices break, it puts a damper on their regular activities. Hence, Techy is adamant about solving their customers' problems and helping them be confident in their services and products—creating a positive environment will further their customers' trust to provide quality services and products.

Techy is constantly learning and adapting to the new changes in the technology industry. Yet, they still believe that providing remarkable services to their customers is an objective they will continuously refine throughout their company.

About Techy

Techy By DrPhoneFix changed its name to show that it offers more than phone repairs. It has added electronic buybacks and smart home installations like mounting TV as part of its services. Since its establishment in 2006, the company has grown to 130+ locations and has a 24,000 sq. ft state-of-the-art headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

