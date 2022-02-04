MIROSLAV WICHA FILES EARLY WARNING REPORT

MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mr. Miroslav Wicha, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision"), has filed today an early warning report with respect to his shareholdings in Haivision, as required by applicable securities laws.

On February 4, 2022, Mr. Wicha acquired ownership and control of 26,670 common shares of Haivision ("Common Shares") upon the settlement of 26,670 restricted share units ("RSUs") issued under Haivision's equity incentive plan and following the surrender for cancellation of 29,996 RSUs (the "Settlement of RSUs").

On February 4, 2022, after giving effect to the Settlement of RSUs, a total of 28,829,609 Common Shares are issued and outstanding. The 26,670 Common Shares acquired upon the Settlement of RSUs represent 0.09% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

As of February 4, 2022, Mr. Wicha: (i) beneficially owns and controls 1,796,431 Common Shares (representing 6.23% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), (ii) controls 1,795,115 Common Shares beneficially owned by the Hudson Wicha Family Trust, a family trust of which he is a trustee, and (iii) controls an aggregate of 12,000 Common Shares beneficially owned by his children. This represents, in aggregate (the "Total Control"), 3,603,546 Common Shares, or 12.50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (or, immediately prior to the completion of the Settlement of RSUs, 3,576,876 Common Shares, or 12.42% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares).

In addition, as of February 4, 2022, Mr. Wicha beneficially owns and controls options issued under Haivision's equity incentive plan to acquire 340,000 Common Shares (of which 56,666 are currently vested (the "Vested Options") and 283,334 will vest in accordance with their terms (the "Unvested Options")) and RSUs issued under Haivision's equity incentive plan to acquire 113,334 Common Shares (the "Unvested RSUs") (which will vest in accordance with their terms).

Assuming the exercise of all the Vested Options, an aggregate of 56,666 Common Shares would be issued, and the Total Control would increase to 3,660,212 Common Shares, or 12.67% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (based on the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof and after giving effect to the issuance of the 56,666 Common Shares issuable under such options). Assuming the exercise of the Vested Options and the Unvested Options and the settlement of the Unvested RSUs, an aggregate of 453,334 Common Shares would be issued, and the Total Control would increase to 4,056,880 Common Shares, or 13.85% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (based on the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof and after giving effect to the issuance of the 340,000 Common Shares issuable under such options and 113,334 Common Shares issuable under such RSUs).

Mr. Wicha and any joint actor may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of ownership or control or direction over some or all of the securities of Haivision depending on a number of factors.

For further information, including regarding the early warning report, including a copy of same (which is available under Haivision's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com), please contact:

Dan Rabinowitz, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Operations, of Haivision, at 1-847-362-6800 ext. 7209 or by email at CFO@Haivision.com. The address of the head office of Haivision is 2600 Boulevard Alfred Nobel, 5th Floor, Montréal, Québec, H4S 0A9.

