Dada Group Delivers a Report on Holiday Consumption during Chinese New Year

SHANGHAI, Feb. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today delivered a holiday consumption report for Chinese New Year 2022, which compiles sales data on the JDDJ platform and JD Shop Now from January 7 to February 4. Mobile phones, digital products, beauty products, and home appliances are popular during the holiday. Semi-finished and pre-made dishes as well as cultural and creative products of tiger year, lead the new trend of consumption.

A Dada Now rider picked up festival orders at a supermarket in Beijing (PRNewswire)

Highlights of sales data during 2022 CNY holiday include:

Delivered as fast as 9 minutes: On January 31 8 p.m. , the New Year's Eve, Mr. Wang who is lived in Beijing Xicheng District, was watching the CCTV Spring Festival Gala when he received the liquor products. It has just been 9 minutes since he placed the order on Shop Now, which was also the fastest delivery order of the platform on New Year's Eve.

The CNY must-have product list: Dairy products, edible oil, liquor, cherries, chocolate, puffed food, nuts, and biscuits are all among the JDDJ's top 20 best-selling products. Moreover, cherry and strawberry become the most popular fruits. Sales of imported nuts increased by 1.7 times compared with last year, imported tea and honey also increased by 1.3 times. Nutritional supplements are also popular, and sales of donkey-hide gelatin cakes increased by 1.7 times year-on-year. Bread and pastry gift boxes increased by 1.9 times, while preserved fruit gift boxes increased by 3 times year-on-year.

The year of Tiger: To celebrate the Chinese New Year of Tiger, sales of festival goods containing elements of tiger such as "Cute Tiger" and "Lucky Tiger", increased by 7 times from the previous month. The tiger year gift boxes of snacks, nuts, drinks, and pastries are best sellers. Among the home decorations, tiger's blessing stickers, couplets and carpets are also welcomed by Chinese consumers. Besides, sales of fitness equipment, sports shoes, sportswear, sports bags and other sports outdoor products all increased by more than 10 times year-on-year.

Semi-finished and pre-made dishes: As people are spending their holiday in a relaxing and convenient way, semi-finished and pre-made dishes become a fashion and trendy choice for consumers. According to JDDJ and Shop Now, Sales of dumplings, noodles, kimchi, cooked food boxes, and microwave food all increased by more than 10 times over last year. Sales of western-style dishes such as sushi, fries, sausages, salads, and hot dogs also increased by 3.5 times or more year-on-year. Semi-finished vegetables increased by 2.6.

With its vision to "Bring People Everything on Demand", Dada Group is committed to offering consumers with a one-hour home-delivery service for various products in Chinese New Year Festival, upgrading their shopping experience, and stimulating online consumption potential across China. Dada's platforms announced their "No Close" measures in early January and have provided strong online and offline marketing, operation, and fulfillment guarantees for retailers and brands, thereby helping them to achieve a good operation of the supply chain during the holidays.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dada Group