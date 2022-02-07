SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Fourth quarter net sales of $418.6 million increased 42.4% year-over-year
- Fourth quarter net income per diluted share of $1.61 increased 136.8% year-over-year
- Declared a $0.25 per share cash dividend
- 2021 net sales of $1.57 billion increased 24.1% year-over-year
- 2021 net income per diluted share of $6.12 increased 43.3% year-over-year
- Announced agreement to acquire European building products supplier solutions company Etanco Group for $818 million(1) (€725 million).
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2021. Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific segment and Administrative and All Other segment).
All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2021 with the quarter ended December 31, 2020 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
- Consolidated net sales of $418.6 million increased 42.4% from $293.9 million.
- Consolidated gross profit of $198.3 million increased 60.3% compared to $123.7 million. Consolidated gross margin increased to 47.4% from 42.1%.
- Consolidated income from operations of $97.1 million increased 146.0% compared to $39.5 million. The increase was primarily due to the increase in consolidated gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses including cash profit sharing, sales commissions and stock-based compensation expense resulting from favorable operating performance in the fourth quarter. Consolidated operating margin increased to 23.2% from 13.4%.
- The Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 25.0% from 25.6% primarily due to the release of foreign valuation allowances in 2021.
- Interest income (expense), net and other, includes professional fees of $2.3 million associated with the Etanco transaction.
- Net income was $69.8 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, compared to net income of $29.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share.
- Cash flow provided by operating activities decreased approximately $48.8 million from $78.0 million to $29.2 million primarily from increases in working capital offset by the increase in net income.
- Cash flow used in investing activities decreased approximately $0.7 million to $17.6 million from $18.3 million primarily due to higher acquisitions of intangible assets offset by lower capital expenditures. Capital expenditures were $12.5 million compared to $17.0 million.
2021 Full-Year Financial Highlights
- Consolidated net sales of $1.57 billion increased 24.1% from $1.27 billion, primarily due to product price increases that took effect throughout 2021 in an effort to offset rising material costs as well as higher sales volumes. Consolidated net sales were positively affected by approximately $14.2 million in foreign currency translation related mostly to Europe's and Canada's currencies strengthening against the United States dollar.
- Consolidated gross profit of $755.0 million increased 31.0% compared to $576.4 million. Consolidated gross margin increased to 48.0% from 45.5%, primarily due to the aforementioned product price increases partially offset by an increase in material costs.
- Consolidated income from operations of $367.8 million increased 45.7% compared to $252.4 million. The increase was primarily due to higher gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses including cash profit sharing, sales commissions and stock-based compensation as a result of favorable operating performance. Consolidated operating margin increased to 23.4% from 19.9%.
- The Company's effective income tax rate increased to 25.7% from 25.1% primarily due to a decrease in tax benefits associated with stock-based compensation.
- Net income was $266.4 million, or $6.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $187.0 million, or $4.27 per diluted share.
- Cash flow provided by operating activities decreased $56.3 million from $207.6 million to $151.3 million primarily from increases in working capital offset by the increase in net income.
- Cash flow used in investing activities increased approximately $19.0 million to $58.8 million from $39.9 million. Capital expenditures increased to $43.7 million from $37.9 million.
Management Commentary
"I'm extremely pleased with our financial and operational performance in 2021," commented Karen Colonias, Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "Despite the challenging macroeconomic landscape resulting from ongoing global supply chain constraints, increasing steel costs and availability as well as a tight labor market, we continued to deliver on the key elements of our business model to meet our customers' needs. As a result, we generated strong full-year net sales of $1.57 billion and earnings of $6.12 per diluted share with sales growth supported by the implementation of four price increases throughout the year in an effort to offset rising steel costs. Our sales were further supported by mild winter weather conditions and higher sales volumes throughout our various distribution channels, including increased sales in Europe due in part to foreign exchange, price and volume increases."
Ms. Colonias continued, "We remain on track to achieve our Company ambitions and strategic growth initiatives by 2025 after making solid traction throughout the year on expansion into five key markets – OEM, R&R/DIY, mass timber, concrete and structural steel. In late December, we announced another growth driver for Simpson, the acquisition of Etanco Group, a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of fixing and fastening solutions for the building construction market throughout Europe. Etanco's business model and core product offering align perfectly with Simpson and will support growth in our European business, including expansion into new geographies, sales channels and commercial building offerings."
Corporate Developments
- On November 18, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to $100.0 million of the Company's common stock, effective January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022.
- On January 20, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 28, 2022 to the stockholders of record as of April 7, 2022.
- Effective January 20, 2022, Mike Olosky, the Company's Chief Operating Officer ("COO") was promoted to President and COO. Karen Colonias, who previously served as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") will continue to serve as CEO.
- On January 26, 2022, the Company signed a securities purchase agreement to acquire Etanco Group for a purchase price of $818 million(1) (€725 million). The acquisition is expected to close on April 1, 2022.
Business Outlook
Based on business trends and conditions as of today, February 7, 2022, the Company's outlook (excluding Etanco) for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 is as follows:
- Operating margin is estimated to be in the range of 17.5% to 19.0%.
- The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 25.5% to 26.5%, including both federal and state income tax rates and assuming no tax law changes are enacted.
- Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $65 million to $70 million.
While the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic conditions remain uncertain, the Company continues to monitor the impact of the pandemic on its operations and financial condition, which was not significantly adversely impacted in fiscal 2021. Please note that ongoing uncertainties surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, which may include the economic impact on its operations, raw material costs, consumers, suppliers, vendors, and other factors outside of its control, may have a material adverse impact on the Company's financial outlook.
About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing carbon & glass fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."
Footnotes
(1) Reflects EUR to USD exchange rate based on binding offer agreed upon as of December 22, 2021.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$ 418,556
$ 293,897
$ 1,573,217
$ 1,267,945
Cost of sales
220,286
170,222
818,187
691,561
Gross profit
198,270
123,675
755,030
576,384
Operating expenses:
Research and development and engineering expense
16,060
12,947
59,381
50,807
Selling expense
35,951
27,760
135,004
112,517
General and administrative expense
49,409
43,633
193,176
161,029
Total operating expenses
101,420
84,340
387,561
324,353
Gain on disposal of assets
(212)
(123)
(324)
(332)
Income from operations
97,062
39,458
367,793
252,363
Interest income (expense), net and other
(3,984)
403
(9,244)
(2,799)
Income before taxes
93,078
39,861
358,549
249,564
Provision for income taxes
23,280
10,223
92,102
62,564
Net income
$ 69,798
$ 29,638
$ 266,447
$ 187,000
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 1.62
$ 0.68
$ 6.15
$ 4.28
Diluted
$ 1.61
$ 0.68
$ 6.12
$ 4.27
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
43,218
43,501
43,325
43,709
Diluted
43,437
43,647
43,532
43,841
Other data:
Depreciation and amortization
$ 9,285
$ 8,679
$ 42,477
$ 38,767
Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense
4,324
4,047
17,715
13,506
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
December 31,
2021
2020
Cash and short-term investments
$ 301,155
$ 274,639
Trade accounts receivable, net
231,021
165,128
Inventories
443,756
283,742
Other current assets
22,903
29,630
Total current assets
998,835
753,139
Property, plant and equipment, net
259,869
255,184
Operating lease right-of-use assets
45,438
45,792
Goodwill
134,022
135,844
Other noncurrent assets
45,961
42,610
Total assets
$ 1,484,125
$ 1,232,569
Trade accounts payable
$ 57,215
$ 48,271
Other current liabilities
187,387
145,790
Total current liabilities
244,602
194,061
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
37,091
37,199
Deferred income tax and other long-term liabilities
18,434
20,366
Stockholders' equity
1,183,998
980,943
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,484,125
$ 1,232,569
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
%
December 31,
%
2021
2020
change
2021
2020
change
Net Sales by Reporting Segment
North America
$
373,230
$
249,131
49.8%
$
1,362,941
$
1,101,891
23.7%
Percentage of total net sales
89.2%
84.8%
86.6%
86.9%
Europe
41,429
41,836
(1.0)%
196,996
156,713
25.7%
Percentage of total net sales
9.9%
14.2%
12.5%
12.4%
Asia/Pacific
3,897
2,930
33.0%
13,280
9,341
42.2%
Percentage of total net sales
0.9%
1.0%
0.8%
0.7%
Total
$
418,556
$
293,897
42.4%
$
1,573,217
$
1,267,945
24.1%
Net Sales by Product Group**
Wood Construction
$
364,852
$
248,366
46.9%
$
1,361,113
$
1,082,877
25.7%
Percentage of total net sales
87.2%
84.5%
86.5%
85.4%
Concrete Construction
53,363
45,332
17.7%
210,780
184,631
14.2%
Percentage of total net sales
12.7%
15.4%
13.4%
14.6%
Other
342
199
N/M
1,324
437
N/M
Total
$
418,556
$
293,897
42.4%
$
1,573,217
$
1,267,945
24.1%
Gross Profit by Reporting Segment
North America
$
184,067
$
107,517
71.2%
$
681,137
$
517,380
31.7%
North America gross profit margin
49.3%
43.2%
50.0%
47.0%
Europe
12,935
14,754
(12.3)%
69,164
55,541
24.5%
Europe gross profit margin
31.2%
35.3%
35.1%
35.3%
Asia/Pacific
1,312
1,450
N/M
4,902
3,477
N/M
Administrative and all other
(44)
(46)
N/M
(172)
(14)
N/M
Total
$
198,270
$
123,675
60.3%
$
755,030
$
576,384
31.0%
Income (Loss) from Operations
North America
$
97,653
$
36,117
170.4%
$
359,140
$
249,252
44.1%
North America operating profit margin
26.2%
14.5%
26.4%
22.6%
Europe
(1,522)
1,296
217.4%
14,160
8,396
68.7%
Europe operating profit (loss) margin
(3.7)%
3.1%
7.2%
5.4%
Asia/Pacific
252
468
N/M
1,193
308
N/M
Administrative and all other
679
1,577
N/M
(6,699)
(5,593)
N/M
Total
$
97,062
$
39,458
146.0%
$
367,793
$
252,363
45.7%
*
Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses.
**
The Company manages its business by geographic segment but is presenting sales by product group as additional information.
N/M
Statistic is not material or not meaningful.
