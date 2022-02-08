Coco, The Leading Robotic Delivery Service, Takes First Step to Nationwide Expansion LA-Based Robotics Company Rolls Out Delivery To Austin, TX With More Markets On The Horizon

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco , the LA-based remotely piloted delivery service, has officially hit the streets of Austin, Texas. As one of the nation's most inventive and diverse food cities, Austin is a clear match for Coco's more cost-effective, reliable, and traffic-free delivery service. Coco has no plans of slowing its expansion, targeting Dallas, Houston and Miami in the next few months. This rapid growth is supported by Coco's recent Series A funding round of $56 million.

As compared to traditional delivery methods, Coco touts a 30% decrease in time-to-customer and an on-time delivery rate of 97%. As demand for Coco’s services grew from merchants across the country, Coco set its expansion into motion, landing first in Austin before heading to Texas’s other major cities. (PRNewswire)

In 2021, Coco transformed the food and beverage delivery landscape of Los Angeles, operating across all major LA neighborhoods and establishing themselves as the industry leader in the delivery space across reliability, speed-to-customer, sustainability, and cost effectiveness. As compared to traditional delivery methods, Coco touts a 30% decrease in time-to-customer and an on-time delivery rate of 97%. As demand for Coco's services grew from merchants across the country, Coco set its expansion into motion, landing first in Austin before heading to Texas's other major cities.

"We're excited that Coco is launching their first-ever expansion outside of California and bringing their innovative technology to Austin," said Roland Peña, Senior Vice President of Global Tech and Innovation for the Austin Chamber of Commerce . "Coco was founded on the same entrepreneurial spirit that Austin has been embracing for decades. Their dedication to a streamlined service that simultaneously reduces costs, increases consistency and helps our businesses connect with customers in a sustainable way fits right into the Austin region's identity of ingenuity, customer success and business profitability."

"When evaluating markets for expansion, Austin stood out to the team as a perfect match," said Zach Rash, Co-Founder and CEO of Coco. "Austin's entrepreneurial spirit, top notch food scene, and commitment to supporting small businesses makes it an ideal fit for Coco."

Coco launched Austin with 10 partners, including Arpeggio Grill, Bamboo Bistro, Clay Pit, DeSano Pizzeria, Tuk Tuk Thai, and Aviator Pizza, and will continue to onboard over the coming weeks to accommodate the rapid influx of merchant interest. This initial launch includes merchants servicing the South Lamar, South Congress, South Austin, Downtown, Northside, North Loop, and Domain neighborhoods.

"We're excited about the new partnership with Coco this month. The Coco team has been on the ground getting everything ready to kick it off. Their people have been just fantastic," said Jimmy FitzGerald, Owner of DeSano Pizzeria Napoletana . "Our DeSano teams here in Austin are very excited about this new ground-breaking delivery platform at both locations. It's helping us look at delivery in a whole new way!"

"Tuk Tuk Thai Cafe is super excited to be part of the first launch of Coco robot delivery in Austin. We believe this innovation will provide a faster and more reliable delivery service to our customers," said Nam Noieam of Tuk Tuk Thai Cafe .

CEO of Aviator Pizza said, "We are very happy to be partnering with Coco for delivery. We love to support innovative companies that are out there making changes in the world. We feel remotely piloted delivery is the bridge to the day we have reliable and safe autonomous delivery vehicles. Coco is far ahead of the game!"

If you are an Austin-based business owner and interested in partnering with Coco, please email info@cocodelivery.com . For more information about Coco visit www.cocodelivery.com .

About Coco

At Coco, we're dedicated to perfecting the last-mile delivery experience by using remotely operated vehicles. We strongly believe the delivery service industry in its current state is massively under-serving merchants, and we are committed to creating a frictionless, reliable, consistent, and sustainable delivery experience for merchants and their customers in cities everywhere.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coco