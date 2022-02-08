Doximity Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
"We had a strong Q3 led by our existing clients as our net revenue retention rate hit 171%," said Jeff Tangney, co-founder & CEO at Doximity. "Our telehealth platform grew to 350,000 active providers and we agreed to acquire Amion which powers nearly 200,000 physician schedules. It's our life's work to build the physician cloud – a digital platform to help physicians save time, so they can provide better care for patients."
Doximity Acquiring Amion: More information can be found in the press release at https://investors.doximity.com.
Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Highlights
All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended December 31, 2020.
- Revenue: Revenue of $97.9 million, versus $58.7 million, an increase of 67% year-over-year.
- Net income and non-GAAP net income: Net income of $55.6 million, versus $17.2 million, representing a 57% margin. Non-GAAP net income of $63.6 million, versus $19.5 million, representing a 65% margin.
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA of $47.0 million, versus $21.5 million, an increase of 119% year-over-year, representing adjusted EBITDA margins of 48%, versus 37%.
- Net income per share and non-GAAP net income per share: Diluted net income per share was $0.26, versus $0.05, while non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.29, versus $0.07.
- Operating cash flow and free cash flow: Operating cash flow of $27.3 million, versus $24.0 million, and free cash flow of $25.6 million, versus $22.9 million.
Financial Outlook
Doximity is providing guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending March 31, 2022 as follows:
- Revenue between $89.0 million and $90.0 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA between $34.0 million and $35.0 million.
Doximity is updating guidance for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 as follows:
- Revenue between $338.9 million and $339.9 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA between $144.9 million and $145.9 million.
Doximity is providing preliminary guidance for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 as follows:
- Revenue growth of about 33% (excluding the Amion acquisition) to approximately $450 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 40% or greater (excluding the Amion acquisition).
Conference Call Information
Doximity will host a webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company's Investor Relations page at https://investors.doximity.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page shortly after the call.
About Doximity
Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients. For more information, please visit www.doximity.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors including (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the impact to our industry or on our customers' industries, impact on general economic conditions, and government responses, restrictions, and actions related to the pandemic); (ii) our ability to retain existing members or add new members to our platform and maintain or grow their engagement with our platform; (iii) our ability to attract new customers or retain existing customers; (iv) the impact of our prioritization of our members' interests; (v) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to members' data; (vi) our ability to maintain or manage our growth, and other risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, those set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the prospectus for our recent offering of shares of Class A common stock shares that was filed with the SEC on June 25, 2021, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Additional information will be provided in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2021. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to management's beliefs and assumptions as of this date. We assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Investor Relations Contact:
Perry Gold
ir@doximity.com
Media Contact:
pr@doximity.com
DOXIMITY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 85,079
$ 66,393
Marketable securities
680,499
76,141
Accounts receivable, net
69,823
50,319
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
17,917
10,692
Deferred contract costs, current
5,060
5,856
Total current assets
858,378
209,401
Property and equipment, net
8,221
7,598
Deferred income tax assets
35,431
2,112
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,589
1,339
Intangible assets, net
8,802
9,596
Goodwill
18,915
18,915
Other assets
836
2,758
Total assets
$ 932,172
$ 251,719
Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 1,230
$ 1,515
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
23,980
16,285
Deferred revenue, current
65,576
83,272
Operating lease liabilities, current
927
970
Total current liabilities
91,713
102,042
Deferred revenue, non-current
38
220
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
668
284
Other liabilities, non-current
905
972
Total liabilities
93,324
103,518
Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock
Redeemable convertible preferred stock
—
81,458
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
190
83
Additional paid-in capital
688,290
30,357
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,013)
(21)
Retained earnings
154,381
36,324
Total stockholders' equity
838,848
66,743
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity
$ 932,172
$ 251,719
DOXIMITY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$ 97,876
$ 58,709
$ 249,895
$ 140,210
Cost of revenue(1)
11,085
7,872
28,022
23,203
Gross profit
86,791
50,837
221,873
117,007
Operating expenses(1):
Research and development
16,225
11,406
44,926
31,315
Sales and marketing
25,698
17,017
66,230
44,447
General and administrative
9,079
4,478
25,102
10,789
Total operating expenses
51,002
32,901
136,258
86,551
Income from operations
35,789
17,936
85,615
30,456
Other income, net
20
4,601
485
4,428
Income before income taxes
35,809
22,537
86,100
34,884
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(19,838)
5,306
(31,957)
6,157
Net income
$ 55,647
$ 17,231
$ 118,057
$ 28,727
Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
—
(11,831)
(21,866)
(17,907)
Net income attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted
$ 55,647
$ 5,400
$ 96,191
$ 10,820
Net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:
Basic
$ 0.30
$ 0.07
$ 0.62
$ 0.15
Diluted
$ 0.26
$ 0.05
$ 0.53
$ 0.12
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:
Basic
188,372
77,766
154,289
72,590
Diluted
216,396
99,923
182,905
92,286
(1) Costs and expenses include share-based compensation expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of revenue
$ 1,912
$ 179
$ 2,973
$ 368
Research and development
2,035
634
4,864
1,179
Sales and marketing
2,681
633
5,575
1,304
General and administrative
3,206
774
8,221
1,531
Total stock-based compensation expense
$ 9,834
$ 2,220
$ 21,633
$ 4,382
DOXIMITY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 55,647
$ 17,231
$ 118,057
$ 28,727
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
1,361
1,015
3,672
2,711
Deferred income taxes
(31,972)
3,450
(31,972)
4,073
Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized
9,834
2,220
21,633
4,382
Other
642
(287)
570
(182)
Non-cash lease expense
288
718
857
2,012
Bad debt expense (recovery)
(120)
(47)
75
(43)
Amortization of premium on marketable securities, net
1,302
44
2,863
58
Gain on sale of business
—
(4,698)
—
(4,698)
Amortization of deferred contract costs
1,710
1,557
7,366
4,697
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:
Accounts receivable
(14,021)
403
(19,579)
(14,487)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
10,722
(596)
(7,003)
167
Deferred contract costs
(3,697)
(3,215)
(6,672)
(5,970)
Accounts payable
453
(658)
162
(933)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
8,417
6,155
7,998
5,512
Deferred revenue
(13,111)
830
(17,538)
19,373
Operating lease liabilities
(173)
(730)
(811)
(2,040)
Other liabilities
2
569
(67)
2,063
Net cash provided by operating activities
27,284
23,961
79,611
45,422
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(611)
(6)
(852)
(98)
Capitalized internal-use software
(1,065)
(1,069)
(2,736)
(3,599)
Purchases of marketable securities
(115,772)
(34,399)
(1,271,915)
(34,399)
Maturities of marketable securities
6,066
4,000
41,617
38,000
Sales of marketable securities
85,862
—
616,938
—
Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired
—
(48)
—
(31,682)
Other
—
25
—
—
Proceeds from sale of business
—
4,230
—
4,230
Net cash used in investing activities
(25,520)
(27,267)
(616,948)
(27,548)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions
—
—
553,905
—
Payments of deferred offering costs
—
(381)
(3,982)
(381)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options
4,174
3,075
9,234
4,422
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(380)
—
(436)
—
Repurchase of common stock
—
(370)
(2,698)
(370)
Net cash provided by financing activities
3,794
2,324
556,023
3,671
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
5,558
(982)
18,686
21,545
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
79,521
70,957
66,393
48,430
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 85,079
$ 69,975
$ 85,079
$ 69,975
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance:
- Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income margin, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share: We exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and expenses associated with acquisitions from non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income margin are further adjusted for estimated income tax on such adjustments. We calculate income taxes on the adjustments by applying an estimated annual effective tax rate to the adjustments. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share is non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders divided by the weighted average number of shares. For both basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per share, the weighted average shares we use in computing non-GAAP net income per share is equal to our GAAP weighted average shares. Non-GAAP gross margin represents non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue and non-GAAP net income margin represents non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin: We define adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and as further adjusted for acquisition and other related expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and other income, net. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.
- Free cash flow: We calculate free cash flow as cash flow from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software development cost.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to carefully consider our results under GAAP, as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand our business. Please see the tables included at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.
Key Business Metrics
- Net revenue retention rate: We calculate net revenue retention rate by taking the trailing 12-month ("TTM") subscription-based revenue from our customers that had revenue in the prior TTM period and dividing that by the total subscription-based revenue for the prior TTM period. Our net revenue retention rate compares our subscription revenue from the same set of customers across comparable periods, and reflects customer renewals, expansion, contraction, and churn.
- Customers with trailing 12-month subscription revenue greater than $100,000: We calculate the number of customers with TTM product revenue greater than $100,000 by counting the number of customers that contributed more than $100,000 in subscription revenue in the TTM period. The number of customers with TTM subscription-based revenue of at least $100,000 is a key indicator of the scale of our business. Our customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Net income
$ 55,647
$ 17,231
$ 118,057
$ 28,727
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Acquisition and other related expenses
—
326
—
470
Stock-based compensation
9,834
2,220
21,633
4,382
Depreciation and amortization
1,361
1,015
3,672
2,711
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(19,838)
5,306
(31,957)
6,157
Other income, net
(20)
(4,601)
(485)
(4,428)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 46,984
$ 21,497
$ 110,920
$ 38,019
Revenue
$ 97,876
$ 58,709
$ 249,895
$ 140,210
Net income margin
57 %
29 %
47 %
20 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
48 %
37 %
44 %
27 %
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 27,284
$ 23,961
$ 79,611
$ 45,422
Purchases of property and equipment
(611)
(6)
(852)
(98)
Capitalized internal-use software
(1,065)
(1,069)
(2,736)
(3,599)
Free cash flow
$ 25,608
$ 22,886
$ 76,023
$ 41,725
Other cash flow components:
Net cash used in investing activities
$ (25,520)
$ (27,267)
$ (616,948)
$ (27,548)
Net cash provided by financing activities
$ 3,794
$ 2,324
$ 556,023
$ 3,671
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages)
GAAP cost of revenue
$ 11,085
$ 7,872
$ 28,022
$ 23,203
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Stock-based compensation
(1,912)
(179)
(2,973)
(368)
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
$ 9,173
$ 7,693
$ 25,049
$ 22,835
GAAP gross profit
$ 86,791
$ 50,837
$ 221,873
$ 117,007
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Stock-based compensation
1,912
179
2,973
368
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 88,703
$ 51,016
$ 224,846
$ 117,375
GAAP gross margin
89 %
87 %
89 %
83 %
Non-GAAP gross margin
91 %
87 %
90 %
84 %
GAAP research and development expense
$ 16,225
$ 11,406
$ 44,926
$ 31,315
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Stock-based compensation
(2,035)
(634)
(4,864)
(1,179)
Non-GAAP research and development expense
$ 14,190
$ 10,772
$ 40,062
$ 30,136
GAAP sales and marketing expense
$ 25,698
$ 17,017
$ 66,230
$ 44,447
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Stock-based compensation
(2,681)
(633)
(5,575)
(1,304)
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(265)
(303)
(795)
(817)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
$ 22,752
$ 16,081
$ 59,860
$ 42,326
GAAP general and administrative expense
$ 9,079
$ 4,478
$ 25,102
$ 10,789
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Acquisition and other related expenses
—
(326)
—
(470)
Stock-based compensation
(3,206)
(774)
(8,221)
(1,531)
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
$ 5,873
$ 3,378
$ 16,881
$ 8,788
GAAP operating expense
$ 51,002
$ 32,901
$ 136,258
$ 86,551
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Acquisition and other related expenses
—
(326)
—
(470)
Stock-based compensation
(7,922)
(2,041)
(18,660)
(4,014)
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(265)
(303)
(795)
(817)
Non-GAAP operating expense
$ 42,815
$ 30,231
$ 116,803
$ 81,250
GAAP operating income
$ 35,789
$ 17,936
$ 85,615
$ 30,456
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Acquisition and other related expenses
—
326
—
470
Stock-based compensation
9,834
2,220
21,633
4,382
Amortization of acquired intangibles
265
303
795
817
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 45,888
$ 20,785
$ 108,043
$ 36,125
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)
GAAP net income
$ 55,647
$ 17,231
$ 118,057
$ 28,727
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Acquisition and other related expenses
—
326
—
470
Stock-based compensation
9,834
2,220
21,633
4,382
Amortization of acquired intangibles
265
303
795
817
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1)
(2,121)
(598)
(4,710)
(1,190)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 63,625
$ 19,482
$ 135,775
$ 33,206
Non-GAAP net income margin
65 %
33 %
54 %
24 %
GAAP undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
$ —
$ (11,831)
$ (21,866)
$ (17,907)
Impact on undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities due to non-GAAP adjustments
—
(1,114)
(2,436)
(2,295)
Non-GAAP undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
$ —
$ (12,945)
$ (24,302)
$ (20,202)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 63,625
$ 19,482
$ 135,775
$ 33,206
Non-GAAP undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
—
(12,945)
(24,302)
(20,202)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Class A and Class B stockholders, basic and diluted
$ 63,625
$ 6,537
$ 111,473
$ 13,004
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:
Basic
188,372
77,766
154,289
72,590
Diluted
216,396
99,923
182,905
92,286
Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B stockholders:
Basic
$ 0.34
$ 0.08
$ 0.72
$ 0.18
Diluted
$ 0.29
$ 0.07
$ 0.61
$ 0.14
(1) For the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.
