Lina's Crema di Limoncello parent company, Marchetti Brands, signs sales agreement with All Beverage Ventures

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marchetti Brands, the parent company of Lina's Crema di Limoncello, announced its appointment of All Beverage Ventures, LLC (ABV) as sales representative, effective February 1, 2022. As part of the new agreement, ABV will oversee sales for Marchetti Brands in the Florida market.

"With their expert knowledge and familiarity with wine and cream-based beverages, ABV is uniquely qualified to handle our product," said James Reisigl, president of Marchetti Brands. "We're thrilled to have a partner with that kind of experience and knowledge working with our distributor to help grow the brand, and we're excited that more consumers across the state of Florida will be able to experience Lina's."

ABV's well-defined comprehensive route-to-market strategy of integrated sales and marketing solution services will help to increase the footprint and sales growth of the Lina's brand. With their talented team of professional industry experts and insiders, and a vast network of distributors and sales partners, ABV will diligently position and align the brand for success.

"It's such a great time for the brand! We're excited to be partnering with James and Lynn to bring such a great family story, along with a delicious tasting and very versatile brand, to everyone throughout Florida," said Rudy Aguero, managing partner of ABV.

Officially launched in 2018, Lina's Crema di Limoncello is a wine-based cream limoncello. Lina's was inspired by founder and co-owner Lynn "Lina" Reisigl's family recipe, which has roots in the Abruzzo region of Italy. Lina's is currently distributed with Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits (SGWS) in Florida.

Consumers can find Lina's Crema di Limoncello in grocery and liquor stores, restaurants and bars across the state, or by visiting www.linaslimoncello.com

About Marchetti Brands:

Founded in 2013, Marchetti Brands is a woman-owned, family-run wine and spirits company based in Jupiter, Florida. For additional information about Marchetti Brands and Lina's Crema di Limoncello, please visit www.linaslimoncello.com

About All Beverage Ventures (ABV):

ABV is a leading purveyor of wine and spirits, providing sales solutions, broker representation and marketing services to beverage brands, owners and suppliers throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.allbeverageventures.com

