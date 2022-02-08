Making History at 250, A Special Address

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four years from now, the nation's 250th anniversary will offer a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Americans to engage with their past. Taking up this theme, John Dichtl, President & CEO of the American Association for State and Local History, delivered a special live-streamed address on February 1 to lay out the road ahead for history museums, historical societies, historians, and everyone interested in how history shapes the present.

John R. Dichtl, President and CEO, AASLH (PRNewswire)

"The approach of the 250th anniversary offers Americans a once-in-a-generation opportunity to critically engage with our country's history," said Dichtl. "Over the next four years—and well beyond—good faith efforts to explore our past with honesty, empathy, and respect for evidence can strengthen our civic fabric and help us better understand how to continue on our journey towards liberty and justice for all."

In the address, Dichtl noted that the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence will engage communities across the country, as museums, community-based history organizations, and other institutions use this occasion to encourage critical engagement with the complete story of our nation's past, long before the Revolution and the 250 years since. A successful Semiquincentennial will use a widely-shared, relevant history that reflects the stories — the good and the bad — of all Americans to help our nation rebuild a shared commitment to the common cause of an inclusive, democratic society.

Dichtl also acknowledged the divisive concepts legislation impacting history teachers, historians, and historic sites and museums. In 2021, some 24 states introduced 54 bills intended to restrict teaching and training in K-12 schools, higher education, and state agencies and institutions. At least ten states have turned these "divisive concepts" bills into laws, sometimes specifically worded, sometimes vaguely worded—but all of them have had a chilling effect on history education, forcing teachers to avoid teaching about the history of racism and its redresses.

He said, "By taking an embracive approach to the 250th, making the case that commemoration and American history is important to, connected to, relevant to every person in every community… and by fostering deeper, critical thinking, we can draw people to confront, turn back, or work around "divisive concepts" restrictions," he said. "Inclusive, relevant, and evidence-based history will help us support teachers and parents and school boards and state legislators wanting the same thing."

All history organizations have a role to play to make the Semiquincentennial successful. In addition to ongoing federal planning, nearly two dozen states have created state commissions to direct programming for the 250th, with legislation pending in nearly ten other states. Particularly important will be the grassroots programming at the nation's thousands of small museums, historical societies, and related groups that serve local communities. Last year, to help those institutions prepare, AASLH published Making History at 250: The Field Guide for the Semiquincentennial.

To watch a recording of the address, visit: https://zoom.us/rec/share/Lsl5xPHjfVooJLaJgd-sQQCcXSivHjooic9N5PVuSb8JxGR7dgldb3Hc4xWC1_ll.Y_FFZItOXipymJsS

To request a transcript, email marks@aaslh.org or call 615-320-3203.

