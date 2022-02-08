PERK UP WHEN YOU WAKE UP: PANERA BREAD OFFERS GUESTS A CHANCE-TO-WIN UNLIMITED COFFEE FOR A YEAR* AND A BAGUETTE-CUT RING IN A BREAD BOWL BOX From February 14-18, those in need of a pick-me-up can enter to win a baguette-cut lab grown diamond ring**

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year Valentine's Day falls on the Monday after the Big Game and, while both holidays seem quite unique to each other, there is one thing they have in common: rings. Panera Bread ("Panera") believes that diamonds (especially baguettes!) shouldn't be for just Big Game winners or Valentine's Day engagements. They should perk you up every day just like Panera unlimited coffee...and nothing goes better with Panera coffee quite like a baguette. For once, Panera doesn't mean a BREAD baguette – this baguette is a lab-grown DIAMOND showcased in none other than a Bread Bowl inspired ring box.

Panera Baguette (PRNewswire)

This year, Panera is offering guests a chance to win a rock of their own – shaped in a baguette cut and set in a gold band. Starting on February 14, 2022, Panera fans will be able enter for a chance to score a stunning addition to their jewelry collection alongside a year subscription to Panera's Unlimited Sip Club. What better way to perk up than with a fresh cup of Panera unlimited coffee in one hand and a baguette (diamond!) on the other?

Panera is no stranger to perking up its guests' days. The brand's Unlimited Sip Club perks up its members every day with unlimited sips that include hot and iced coffee, as well as hot tea, but some days require more than just one cup of coffee or two to perk up. Guests will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to be one of 22 winners to score a year of free unlimited caffeine in addition to a gorgeous addition to their jewelry collection -- a sparkling, baguette-cut ring complemented by glistening, smaller stones packaged in a customized ring box inspired by Panera's beloved Bread Bowl.

"For those waking up feeling defeated, nothing perks you up better than unlimited coffee and a delicious baguette - and we're leveling that up this year," said Drayton Martin, VP of Brand Building at Panera Bread "This time of year can be filled with ups and downs and wins and losses - but Panera is always there to help fill your cup. The beautiful baguette-cut ring is an ode to our artisanal bread, which paired with our Unlimited Sip Club is sure to make our guests' day shine a little brighter."

Panera made it simple to enter for a chance to win - during the sweepstakes entry period, send a tweet on the Twitter platform or create a post on the Instagram platform with the hashtags #PaneraDate and #Sweepstakes along with a photograph of your Panera Date. A "Panera Date" is a photograph of you enjoying your favorite Panera Bread cafe or Panera Bread At-Home products with yourself, a significant other, friends or colleagues.

For more information, visit PaneraBaguetteRing.com

*Winner must redeem Unlimited Sip Club Subscription within thirty (30) days following receipt of offer code from Sponsor or Administrator, but, in no event, later than April 1, 2022. Unlimited Sip Club Subscription (formerly known as the MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription) ("Sip Club Subscription"), is available in participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes. Must be a MyPanera member and at least eighteen (18) years of age or older to register. Registration available online only including Kiosk. You may cancel at any time. If you do not cancel either before your renewal date or after the expiration of any free trial or discounted offer, your credit card will automatically be charged $8.99 plus tax for the monthly subscription and will be charged on a recurring monthly basis every thirty (30) days thereafter until you cancel your subscription. To cancel your subscription online, visit the Cancellation section at www.panerabread.com/UnlimitedSipClub or on the Panera Bread app. The Coffee Subscription limited to hot coffee, hot tea, and iced coffee once every two (2) hours plus unlimited refills. Excludes all other beverages, including without limitation, cold brew iced coffee and espresso and cappuccino beverages. Customizations including but not limited to added Espresso and added Syrups (Vanilla and Caramel) are not included in the Unlimited Sip Club Subscription monthly price. Upcharges apply. Other additions such as Milk, Skim Milk, Almond Milk, Half & Half, Sweeteners are included in the monthly subscription price. Excludes orders placed on third party delivery sites and catering orders. One (1) subscription per person. Visit here for complete Terms and Conditions. No cash back unless required by law. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud or other unforeseen circumstances. Cannot be combined with other promotions.

**0.42ct 6x3mm lab grown white baguette diamond prong-set east-west in a 14ky gold mounting with half-accented band featuring 0.20tctw lab grown round diamonds. 0.62tctw. Band size 7. Winner will be fully responsible for sizing of the ring.

*** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE LEGAL RESIDENT OF THE US/DC. 18+. ENTRY PERIOD BEGINS ON 2/14/2021 AT 7:00 AM ET AND ENDS AT 11:59 PM ET on 2/18/21. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. ODDS OF WINNING DEPENDS ON THE NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. SEE COMPLETE OFFICIAL RULES AT: PaneraBaguetteRing.com

About Panera Bread

30 years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.

So, we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No short cuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.

These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to not using the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors set forth on our No-No list in the food in our U.S. bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be. Because when you don't have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.

We're also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites – like mobile ordering and Rapid Pick-Up® for to-go orders and delivery – all designed to make things easier for our guests.

As of December 28, 2021, there were 2,118 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the world's largest fast casual restaurant companies, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) or Instagram (@panerabread).

Media Contact

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

panera@abmc-us.com

Panera Baguette (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Panera Bread) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panera Bread