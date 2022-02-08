Spectrum Investment Advisors Named a 2022 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews

MEQUON, Wis., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors has been recognized as a 2022 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews. Spectrum was chosen as one of this year's top 75 firms based on employer and employee surveys, evaluating company culture, benefits, career paths and more. For more information about Spectrum Investment Advisors, visit www.spectruminvestor.com.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized nationally by InvestmentNews," said Manuel Rosado, president of Spectrum Investment Advisors. "The recognition is a direct reflection of our dedicated team who make servicing our clients their top priority, thus creating an amazing culture within the firm."

InvestmentNews partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to compile the survey and recognition program.

"In a year that's seen so much turmoil in the workplace – from mask mandates and canceled office reopenings, to The Great Resignation – InvestmentNews is proud to spotlight those firms with a proven record of investing in their most valuable resource: their employees," said Paul Curcio, executive editor of InvestmentNews. "We applaud this year's finalists and wish them all the best in 2022."

Spectrum Investment Advisors is highlighted in the February 7th issue of InvestmentNews and at bestplacesforadvisers.com.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis, and information, essential to the financial advisory community. Since 1998, their standard of editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge has allowed InvestmentNews to educate, inform and engage the most influential financial advisers. Through their weekly newspaper, website, newsletters, research, events, videos, and webcasts, InvestmentNews provides exclusive and up-to-the-minute news, as well as actionable intelligence, that empowers financial advisers to serve their clients and run their businesses more effectively whenever, however and wherever they need it. Learn more at www.InvestmentNews.com.

