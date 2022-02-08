Industry experts Evan Shapiro, Dawn Chmielewski and Stuart McLean will join Zype executives and dive into trends and monetization strategies for Free Ad-Supported Television

Zype Kicks Off 'OTT360' Live Digital Roundtable Series With 'Living in the FAST Lane," an Interactive Discussion Focused on Best Practices to Capitalize on the Rise of FAST Viewership

Zype Kicks Off 'OTT360' Live Digital Roundtable Series With 'Living in the FAST Lane," an Interactive Discussion Focused on Best Practices to Capitalize on the Rise of FAST Viewership Industry experts Evan Shapiro, Dawn Chmielewski and Stuart McLean will join Zype executives and dive into trends and monetization strategies for Free Ad-Supported Television

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zype, the leading video API and infrastructure platform, today announced the first installment of its "OTT360" live digital roundtable series, "Living in the FAST Lane." The OTT360 event series features industry experts and Zype executives in interactive discussions focused on the latest trends impacting the streaming media industry. All of the OTT360 digital events are free.

Zype is a leading provider of streaming video infrastructure. (PRNewsfoto/Zype) (PRNewswire)

Evan Shapiro, an Emmy and Peabody Award Winner, Producer and TV and Media Professor, will host the "Living in the FAST Lane," panel discussion and dive into the emergence of Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) for both large-scale and niche content providers. Thomson Reuters correspondent and author, Dawn Chmielewski; FAST Studios CEO, Stuart McLean; Zype's EVP of Engineering, Shikha Arora, and CEO, Ed Laczynski, will join Shapiro to share insights into the future of FAST and discuss best practices to engage with viewers and increase revenue.

The "Living in the FAST Lane" live digital roundtable will take place on March 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST. To register, please visit: https://hub.zype.com/living-in-the-fast-lane/

Event Overview: Living in the FAST Lane

Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) viewership is on the rise, with audiences expected to double by 2023. While many of the larger players currently lead streaming advertising revenue through affiliations with major media companies, more organizations - of all sizes - are working to integrate FAST channels into their distribution strategy as quickly as possible.

The panelists will address questions, such as, how do content providers ensure their linear channel stands out as the FAST space becomes more crowded? Will FAST revenue continue to be dominated by major players, or will niche channels with focused content for specific audiences come into their own? Which technology is needed to optimize ad revenue? One thing is clear -- this will not be a hobbyist pursuit!

This all-star panel unpacks the FAST space, including:

FAST predictions for 2022

What it takes to be a major player in the FAST space

Examining the revenue model of a successful FAST channel

Who is going to win - and who is going to lose in the FAST space

About the panelists:

Evan Shapiro is an Emmy and Peabody Award winner, having produced or created more than 150 television series, specials, documentaries and podcasts, including Portlandia, Comedy Bang Bang, Maron, National Lampoon Radio Hour Podcast, The Roast Of Your Teenage Self, and many more. He is a Professor for TV and Media at NYU /Stern School Of Business and for Media Studies at Fordham University . Dawn Chmielewski is a veteran writer with experience covering media, technology and politics. She is a Los Angeles -based correspondent for Thomson Reuters and co-author of the upcoming book Binge Times, which chronicles the streaming media revolution. Shikha Arora is the Executive VP of Engineering of Zype. She is skilled in architecting and building complex Web Applications, Mobile Applications, Video and OTT Solutions for Print and Digital Media Companies. Ed Laczynski is Founder and CEO of Zype. He is an online media and cloud software entrepreneur, industry thought leader, investor and advisor. Stuart McLean has built the team at FAST Studios to accelerate the next generation of streaming TV by creating new premium channel brands supported by programming, media, marketing and sales experts for a turn-key path to success.

About Zype

Zype is the infrastructure for digital video, providing a cloud-based platform to manage and distribute enterprise-grade video across the web, mobile, TV, and social media. Offering both developer-friendly tools such as customizable APIs as well as turnkey solutions for automated publishing, Zype's SaaS enables video creators, publishers or distributors to quickly build, launch and manage superior video products at scale. With a wide ecosystem of video connectors and technology partners and an award-winning support team, Zype's customers confidently increase reach, engagement and monetization by delivering premium entertainment experiences. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Zype is a privately held company with over 300 customers worldwide. www.zype.com .

Media Contact:

Guy Murrel

Catapult for Zype

gmurrel@catapultpr-ir.com

303-581-7760

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zype