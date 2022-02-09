Alert Logic Brings SOAR to the Mid-Market with Simplified, Innovative, and Intuitive Response Experience New simple mode and mobile application alleviate burden of routine tasks through automated and configurable intelligent response workflows

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating the innovation of managed detection and response (MDR) with initial delivery of the company's new simple mode for embedded SOAR and mobile application capabilities. As part of Alert Logic Intelligent Response™, the new capabilities quickly provide the most direct and comprehensive path for organizations to achieve their desired security outcomes. Alert Logic MDR beta customers have access to an intuitive, wizard-based user interface that allows for configurable, human-guided and fully automated workflows for rapidly responding to incidents.

Alert Logic logo (PRNewsfoto/Alert Logic) (PRNewswire)

"Offering a simplified experience is increasingly attractive to organizations that need more efficient ways to bolster their security posture without overextending their internal teams," said Mark Cooley, Vice President of Security and Compliance, Involta, a national hybrid IT managed services provider and strategic partner to Alert Logic. "Alert Logic's innovative and automated approach to addressing common and repetitive response tasks ensures MDR customers can confidently protect their critical assets and IT estates."

In addition to simple mode, Alert Logic's new mobile application simplifies human-guided response, specifying the response actions a customer wants deployed, and allowing security teams to remotely execute immediate decisions for response actions. The mobile application is an industry first, designed to provide visibility, operating flexibility, and integration with a customer's existing work management applications.

"Alert Logic's mobile application will enable our security managers to initiate timely responses when minutes count," said James Edwards-Scott, Williams Lea. "The app is intuitive and easy to use, presenting information that we need to guide decisive action. It definitely helps a small team like ours to operate more efficiently."

Use Cases for Intelligent Response

Intelligent response is vital for relieving IT and security departments of repetitive response tasks and minimizing the need for constant administration. Alert Logic provides all of the essential elements of intelligent response: multiple user experiences, recognition of risk profiles, broad coverage of sources, advanced detection capabilities, options for levels of automation, the ability to initiate actions, and a growing range of use cases. Alert Logic's fully supported automated response solution includes capabilities for blocking cyber attackers, threat containment, and host isolation, and gives resource-constrained security experts templated playbooks to address common use cases across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

Each use case is critical for preventing attacks or minimizing the impact of successful attacks. Organizations have the option to introduce the human touch anywhere in the process and adopt increased automation as desired. Customizable response playbooks also provide valuable time savings by helping security experts integrate automated response actions into their existing business processes.

"MDR and intelligent response become even more vital in our current environment of persistent staffing changes and turnover," said Onkar Birk, Chief Operating Officer and CTO, Alert Logic. "With a worldwide shortage of almost three million cybersecurity professionals, Alert Logic ensures security-strapped teams can quickly and effectively address the rising tide of threats while also alleviating the human burden of reacting to each and every alert. The cybersecurity landscape is only getting more complex, so we are determined to do whatever we can to make it less intrusive and painful for our customers."

To see Alert Logic Intelligent Response in action, please request a demo.

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic is the only managed detection and response (MDR) provider that delivers comprehensive coverage for public clouds, SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited expertise and a cloud-centric strategy, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our cloud-native technology and white-glove team of security experts protect your organization 24/7 and ensure you have the most effective response to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has business operations, team members, and channel partners located worldwide. Learn more at alertlogic.com. Alert Logic – unrivaled security for your cloud journey.

Alert Logic®, Alert Logic MDR®, and Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response® are registered trademarks of Alert Logic, Inc.

Alert Logic Intelligent Response™ is a trademark of Alert Logic, Inc.

All other trademarks listed herein are owned by their respective companies.

For Alert Logic Inquiries:

Bob Wientzen

Public Relations

Alert Logic

281-456-4254

bob.wientzen@alertlogic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alert Logic