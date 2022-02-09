Atlantic Nickel delivers record operational and financial performance in 2021

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Nickel ("Atlantic Nickel" or the "Company") and Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian") are pleased to announce record operating and financial performance in 2021 at the Company's Santa Rita nickel sulphide mine ("Santa Rita" or the "Mine") located in Bahia, Brazil.

Santa Rita is one of the very few long-life nickel sulphide mines in operation globally, boasting 34 years of mine life producing between 20-35 ktpa NiEq contained in concentrate. Based on an NI 43-101 technical report completed in 2021, the operation mines an 8-year open pit with an NPV8 of US$570m, then transitions to 27-years of underground sublevel caving operations with an NPV8 of US$812m. Capital expenditure over the first 5 years of the underground is US$332m and expected to be fully funded out of operating cash flow.

Appian also owns Mineracao Vale Verde ("MVV") and its Serrote copper gold mine in Alagoas, Brazil ("Serrote"), which completed construction ahead of schedule and under budget and achieved first production in 2021. The MVV operational update will be covered in a separate release.

Atlantic Nickel 2021 performance highlights

Best in class safety performance with an LTIFR of 0.20 over the last 12 months

Atlantic Nickel posted US$127m of EBITDA on US$289m of revenue

Santa Rita produced 107kdmt of nickel concentrate containing 14.5kt of nickel, 4.7kt of copper and 266t of cobalt and gold, platinum and palladium by-products

First quartile C1 cost performance of US$3.45 /lb Ni with an AISC of US$5.11 /lb Ni

All third-party debt has now been repaid in full, leaving the Company with a clean balance sheet and well positioned for growth

Safety and the environment

Santa Rita continues to operate as one of the safest operations globally with a Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate ("LTIFR") of 0.20 achieved over the last 12 months [1]. The Company's Visible Felt Leadership ("VFL") program resulted in over ~2,900 incident prevention safety measures, helping to convey safety as a top priority of Atlantic Nickel's management. Over 130,000 man-hours of safety, health and environmental training were conducted in 2021 which have contributed to the strong safety culture and awareness on site at Santa Rita.

To date, the operation has successfully managed the challenges caused by COVID-19. 100% of Atlantic Nickel site employees have received both first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations, and distribution of booster shots has begun. Preventative measures including workforce testing, training, tracing systems, continuous communication systems and contingency planning continue to be in effect as well. As a result, active cases at site are low and the resiliency of the business remains high.

From an environmental standpoint, Santa Rita maintains its position as a top decile nickel producer in terms of minimizing its carbon footprint. With 85% of Brazil's power generation from renewable or carbon neutral sources, the operation is projected to produce just 32.5ktpa of Scope 1 carbon emissions and 5.4ktpa of Scope 2 carbon emissions over the open pit life of mine, resulting in a CO 2 intensity of 1.77/t NiEq. Efforts to conserve the Atlantic Forest local biome have progressed over 2021 as the operation revegetated 66 hectares of land with 48,872 seedlings.

Operational update

Following the ramp-up of operations over 2020, Santa Rita achieved strong operational performance in 2021, its first full year of production:

6,307 kt of ore was mined from the open pit along with 17,150 kt of waste resulting in a strip ratio of 2.72x

6,133 kt of ore was fed to the mill at average feed grades of 0.31% NiS and 0.10% Cu

107 kdmt of concentrate was produced at average concentrate grades of 13.6% Ni and 4.4% Cu with cobalt, gold, palladium and platinum by-products

The first quartile C1 cost performance of US$3.45/lb Ni, net of by-product credits is driven by:

Mining costs of US$2.57 /t mined

Processing costs of US$5.18 /t processed

Site general and administrative costs of US$1.57 /t processed

Downstream charges and transportation costs of US$1.71 /lb payable Ni

By-product credits of US$1.99 /lb payable Ni

All-in sustaining cost performance of US$5.11/lb Ni, net of by-product credits is also driven by:

Corporate general and administrative costs of US$1.12 /t processed

Royalties of US$0.52 /lb payable Ni

Sustaining capital expenditure of US$0.88 /lb payable Ni

Geotechnical update

On November 9, a crack propagated across a portion of the pit wall in the vicinity of phase 5. The resulting geotechnical instability was localized in scope and directly affected <1% of the pit's total surface area. These types of events occur in the normal course of mining operations and can be adequately managed. As a precaution, mining was suspended in the affected area and constant 24/7 radar monitoring established. No safety related incidents occurred related to the event or otherwise.

Overall impact to mining activity was limited. By November 13th, daily material mined exceeded pre-event levels. For further context, an average of 1,946 kt of material was mined per month from January to October of 2021. In comparison, 1,985 kt and 2,003 kt of material was mined in November and December, respectively.

The stability of both the affected area as well as the design of a pushback to remediate it has since been evaluated by third-party geotechnical experts. The pushback mines 4.7 Mt of waste material, 2.6 Mt of which falls outside of the final design pit limit. Aside from impacts to the mine schedule, which is normally reviewed on an annual basis, the 2.6 Mt of waste will add to the total material to be mined during the remaining open pit mine life. Prior to the event, over 140 Mt of open pit material remained to be mined, and so the additional material equates to a less than 2% increase. With the underground extension, the increase is less than 1% of total material mined. There is no expected impact from the event on the life of mine open pit Reserve.

Mining of the pushback commenced in December and is expected to complete in early H2 2022.

Financial update

Over 2021, 11 shipments of concentrate were made to the Company's offtake partners resulting in revenue of US$289m with average realized commodity prices of US$8.75/lb Ni and US$4.31/lb Cu. EBITDA and capital expenditure for the period was US$127m and US$27m, respectively.

As a result of its operational and financial performance, the Company's financial position is now the strongest it's ever been. The Company ended the year with cash on balance sheet of US$50m and has since fully repaid the loan from Bradesco, becoming debt free.

Plans for 2022

In 2022, the operation is expected to maintain its current production levels, processing 6.4 Mtpa of ore and producing c.19 kt NiEq contained in concentrate.

Atlantic Nickel will continue the development of the underground expansion at Santa Rita, with activities that include:

Step out and infill drilling of the underground Resource

Additional geotechnical drilling and studies for sublevel caving

Additional metallurgical drilling and testwork

Completion of various trade-off studies

Delivery of a Prefeasibility Study in H1 2023

Additionally, the Company aims to advance its regional exploration with its primary focus being the drill out and declaration of a resource at Palestina, the most advanced open pit exploration target. Palestina sits approximately 25 km from Santa Rita with easy access to Santa Rita's existing processing infrastructure.

Paulo Castellari, CEO of Appian Capital Brazil commented:

"2021 was an outstanding year for our operations at Santa Rita. I am truly impressed with the efforts of our employees and local communities and their ability to navigate another difficult year fraught with COVID-related challenges.

"Atlantic Nickel has achieved record revenue and EBITDA, first quartile C1 cost performance and now boasts its most resilient balance sheet ever, all while maintaining a best-in-class safety track record with an LTIFR of 0.20. These strong foundations position us to take advantage of the high growth potential at Santa Rita and in the region, expanding upon what is already one of the largest nickel sulphide operations in the world.

"We have more to improve upon and accomplish in 2022, and I have every confidence in our team's ability to deliver another record year."

[1] The industry average LTIFR was 1.53 in 2020, as reported by Global Data

