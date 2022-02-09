Digi-Key Announces Global Distribution Agreement with SPARK Microsystems

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has secured a global distribution agreement with SPARK Microsystems to offer ultra-low power wireless communications for high-performance personal area networks and IoT-connected devices.

With its patented technologies, SPARK Microsystems is bringing to market a next-generation ultra-wideband wireless transceiver that enables the next generation of wireless products for customers worldwide.

"We are thrilled to offer the cutting-edge ultra-wideband technology that SPARK Microsystems delivers to our global customer base," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "We know that our customers fuel the world's innovation. They now have a flexible, low latency and more power-efficient wireless solution with SPARK Microsystems' game-changing products."

"SPARK Microsystems' distribution partnership with Digi-Key allows us to engage the global market primed for the adoption of SPARK Microsystems' products," said Tom Spade, chief revenue officer for SPARK Microsystems. "Through Digi-Key's reputable platform, we can reach the worldwide design community, particularly those designing technology for industries such as AR/VR, audio, gaming and IoT sensors."

The SPARK SR1000 UWB IC family of products will enable next-generation wireless products with features including:

Data rate of up to 10 Mbps at 1.5 nJ/bit

Unparalleled versatility, including power consumption of 2 mW while transmitting and receiving at 1 Mbps, and scaling to 6 μW at 1 Kbps

Ultra-short wireless latency (50 µs for 1 Kb)

Time-of-flight positioning at 30 cm accuracy

For more information about SPARK Microsystems and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About SPARK Microsystems

SPARK Microsystems is a fabless semiconductor company that is leading the way towards ultra-low power wireless communications for high-performance personal area networks and IoT-connected devices. With its patented technologies, SPARK Microsystems is bringing to market a next-generation ultra-wideband wireless transceiver that allows for orders of magnitude improved power consumption, latency and more accurate ranging and positioning, while providing higher data rates than competing technologies.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13 million components from over 2,200 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

