Experts teach Americans how to transcend Israel and its lobby's harmful agenda in March

Experts teach Americans how to transcend Israel and its lobby's harmful agenda in March

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transcending the Israel Lobby at Home & Abroad" conference will take place at the National Press Club. The Gala Speakers fundraising dinner begins at 6:30 PM on March 3. The all-day conference and networking reception is on March 4 in the ballroom. In-person and Zoom tickets are available through Eventbrite .

IsraelLobbyCon is solely sponsored by the American Educational Trust, publisher of the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs and the Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy (IRmep).

Legendary rock musician Roger Waters will reveal the positive impact of artist boycotts on Israel and how to educate fans.

CAIR deputy executive director and attorney Edward Ahmed Mitchell addresses how American groups working for human rights can take measures against joint Israel/lobby espionage and infiltration operations.

Haaretz columnist and "dean" of Israeli journalism Gideon Levy will explore the nature of democracy and human rights in Israel.

Senior staff attorney at Palestine Legal Radhika Sainath will assess the Israel lobby's ongoing attacks on freedom of speech across the U.S. and successful legal challenges.

Maysoon Zayid, American actress, disability advocate and comedian of Palestinian descent, entertains at the March 3 Gala Speakers Dinner.

Palestinian educator, former legislator and spokeswoman Hanan Ashrawi outlines what, if any, policies have changed since the Trump administration and new hope for Palestine's future.

CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou discusses Israel's negative, disproportionate and widespread influence on the U.S. national security state.

Media expert Sut Jhally analyzes whether American news organizations are getting better or worse in the quality, balance and accuracy of their Middle East reporting.

VCHR coordinator Jeanne Trabulsi discusses how grassroots Virginians have opposed textbook manipulation and have exposed an Israeli human rights violator attempting to win undue corporate subsidies and concessions from the commonwealth.

VCHR co-president Paul Noursi discusses successful strategies used to preserve the First Amendment in Virginia and the current battle against the commonwealth's anti-boycott bill (HB 1161).

Reverend Don Wagner provides insight into the widespread influence of Christian Zionism and growing backlash inside American churches.

For information, visit IsraelLobbyCon.org . Tickets for the March 3 Gala Speakers fundraising dinner and the March 4 conference are available at Eventbrite . Tell your state or federal representative to request a free ticket . Students may apply for free admission and travel stipends . News media can now apply for credentials .

View original content:

SOURCE Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy