Market-First Solution Allows Users to Measure and Monitor the Health of Their Full Identity Security Program, Providing a Unified View Across All Vendor Solutions.

IDMWORKS Launches Real-Time IAM Insights Dashboard Market-First Solution Allows Users to Measure and Monitor the Health of Their Full Identity Security Program, Providing a Unified View Across All Vendor Solutions.

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDMWORKS, consistently referenced by Gartner and Forrester as a top Identity and Access Management consultancy, today announced its market-first IAM Insights Dashboard to deliver real-time intelligence to IAM Program monitoring and reporting.

IDMWORKS IAM Insights Dashboard is a vendor-neutral solution that provides real-time aggregate monitoring in a single customizable dashboard, across all vendor solutions, including critical IAM program KPIs for the most popular Identity Management Software offerings, Infrastructure Health, Security Incidents and Events, Service Tickets, and Regulatory Compliance Adherence. The cloud-based service saves users time and expense, and reduces potential downtime and risk. (PRNewswire)

Companies couldn't see their full IAM program in a clear, concise, and timely manner. IAM Insights Dashboard solves that.

The IAM market is complex, with hundreds of vendors across different identity security domains. Most enterprise IAM programs have solutions from dozens of vendors. Each vendor has its own approach with purpose-built reporting across multiple interfaces and dashboards, leaving IAM leaders with disparate reports that lack a common framework offering neither program-wide visibility nor intelligent insights.

"Before today, companies couldn't access their full identity security program in a clear, concise, and timely manner to make crucial strategic decisions. It's a pain point that we've solved with the IDMWORKS IAM Insights Dashboard," said Paul Bedi, Founder & CEO, IDMWORKS. "We're committed to taking the whole industry forward, and I'm thrilled with the ongoing innovation and solutions coming out of the business. We have a fantastic team who are making a positive impact."

The first of its kind vendor-neutral solution provides real-time aggregate monitoring in a single customizable dashboard, across all vendor solutions, including critical IAM program KPIs for the most popular Identity Management Software offerings, Infrastructure Health, Security Incidents and Events, Service Tickets, and Regulatory Compliance Adherence. The cloud-based service saves users time and expense, and reduces potential downtime and risk.

"This dashboard fills a significant gap in visibility across the entirety of any IAM program," shared Gray Mitchell, Financial Services Industry VP of Information Security. "With this level of insight, IAM leaders and CISOs will be better able to manage KPIs, understand the health of their IAM programs, and make intelligent, informed decisions."

Today's launch follows the recent news of IDMWORKS Lifecycle Auto Fulfillment , delivering rapid access provisioning for the multitude of applications that are not connected to current LCM/IGA solutions.

ABOUT IDMWORKS

IDMWORKS' is the analyst-recognized leader in delivering comprehensive Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions. Over the past two decades, we have provided 2500 successful IAM projects across the full spectrum of identity, from fully hosted, managed IDaaS solutions to Advisory, Implementation, and Integration, to our proprietary IAM connectivity and visibility solutions ensuring IAM program excellence. As an award-winning, top deployment and management partner for leading vendors across the IAM market, IDMWORKS is uniquely positioned to know what strategies and solutions will best solve an organization's identity and access management and governance requirements, regardless of industry.

Visit www.idmworks.com or contact cb@idmworks.com for additional information.

Press Inquiries:

Christine Bevilacqua

cb@idmworks.com

IDMWORKS: The Identity Experts (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IDMWORKS