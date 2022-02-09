EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs has announced that its participation in APEC 2022 (Houston, March 20th-24th) will highlight further technical and market leadership in mobile fast chargers plus expansion into higher-power markets including data center, solar and EV, plus show the critical sustainability contribution that GaN delivers, reducing our dependance on fossil fuels. APEC attendees will also have the chance to win leading-edge fast chargers in the "GaNFast™ Giveaway" and enter the company's competition to win a Tesla Model 3 Performance, worth over $60,000.

Navitas GaN ICs at APEC 2022: "Electrify Our World™"

Since its inception in 1985, the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) has become the world's premier event in power electronics, with high-caliber, peer-reviewed technical content from industry and academia. The APEC 2016 keynote by Navitas CTO / COO Dan Kinzer was the public debut for start-up Navitas and GaNFast power ICs. 2022 will be Navitas' first APEC as a listed company after IPO on Nasdaq in October 2021.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance.

The Navitas exhibition booth will feature the latest GaNFast power IC technology including the CES-Innovation-Award-winning GaNSense™ technology. Mobile fast and ultra-fast chargers from Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, LG, Lenovo, vivo and many others will be displayed from the more than 160 in production today, plus new names to be revealed. Going beyond chargers, new hardware will show advances in higher-power applications such as high-efficiency data center power and fast-charging electric vehicles (EV). Next-generation prototype hardware and roadmap technology will be shared with customer partners under NDA in an adjacent private suite.

"APEC is a significant event in the power industry calendar," says Navitas COO / CTO and co-founder Dan Kinzer. "We are excited to showcase new technologies that support our mission to 'Electrify our World' and to provide insight into the technology developments and application-specific solutions that will speed the transition from legacy silicon to GaN – and that could address over 2.6 Gtons/year of CO 2 emissions by the Paris Accord target, 2050."

Throughout the event visitors can experience ultra-fast charging at the GaNFast Giveaway, with a chance to win GaNFast chargers from sponsors Spigen, Baseus, UGREEN, Angry Miao and UIBI, enter the Navitas 2022 competition to win a $60,000 Tesla and meet the Navitas GaN twin mascots Gallie and Nitro.

APEC 2022 will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX, March 20th-24th, 2022. The exhibition opens on 21st March and Navitas will be at booth #1616. Navitas presentations during the event are:

Tuesday March 22nd, 2022

1:45pm, Exhibitor Seminar, room 361 DEF: "GaNFast Power ICs: Electrify Our World™" – Dan Kinzer, Navitas COO / CTO and co-founder

Wednesday, March 23rd

9:45am, IS06.4, "GaN Adoption, Market-by-Market" – Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations"

4:45pm, IS13.6, "Advancement on GaN Power IC System Integration" - Victor Sinow, Sr. Principal Design Engineer, and Marco Giandalia, VP IC Design.

4:45pm, IS14.6, "GaN Half-Bridge ICs Enable Next Gen Mid-Power, Multi-Port, High-Density Charger Topologies" – Tom Ribarich, Sr. Director Strategic Marketing

Thursday, March 24th

1:45pm, IS21.x "SiC and GaN Product and Technology reliability, Robustness and Qualification" – session co-chair Anthony Schiro, VP Quality & Sustainability

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 35 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

