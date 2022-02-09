Pluralsight Recognized as Leader in IDC MarketScape for U.S. IT Training

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, Inc., the technology workforce development company, today announced the company has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. IT Training Vendor Assessment (doc #US47541121e, December 2021).

According to the report, "Pluralsight Skills and Pluralsight Flow products provide training solutions to tech leaders to help them deliver on critical objectives. Pluralsight Skills is the tech skills platform that empowers teams to keep up with the pace of change, put the right people on the right projects, and boost productivity through expert courses, skills assessments, and one-of-a-kind analytics." With Pluralsight Skills, technology teams have the tools to develop the critical skills necessary to deliver business-critical projects.

In the report, Pluralsight was recognized for a number of strengths, including:

Clients appreciate its instructors' quality

Clients appreciate the ease of finding courses

Clients appreciate the quality of presentation and delivery

It can help clients customize or create paths

It has a strong refresh and update process for its content

It integrates labs into a range of its content

It offers a range of packaging and pricing approaches

Students appreciate the relevance of material to their roles

"As digital transformation efforts expand, it is becoming increasingly important for organizations to close technology skills gaps and drive skill development programs toward organizational goals. The IDC MarketScape has recognized Pluralsight as a leader in our U.S. IT Training Vendor Assessment largely because the company offers the necessary tools to address its customers' most pressing skill gaps. Pluralsight's commitment to delivering quality content that is fresh and relevant, ample hands-on learning experiences, intelligent and dynamic learning assessments and measurement tools, and fully customizable strategic upskilling plans has positioned the company to stand out in this highly competitive space," said Cushing Anderson, Program Vice President, IT Education and Certification, IDC.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape. The most successful technology organizations innately understand that taking a structured approach to skill development helps them deliver better solutions faster. Pluralsight Skills excels at delivering custom technology skill development programs that align to business needs, helping teams maximize ROI on tech investments and deliver better products at a faster pace," said Gary Eimerman, GM of Pluralsight Skills, Pluralsight.

The IDC Marketscape report excerpt can be downloaded here . For more information on how Pluralsight Skills is helping enterprises close skills gaps and build better technology teams, please visit www.pluralsight.com .

About IDC Marketscape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com .

