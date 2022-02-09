project44 Announces Expansion in Japan

CHICAGO and TOKYO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of a $420M investment earlier this year, project44 is proud to announce its expansion into the Japanese market. Project44 already has global insight, and expansion directly into Japan will generate additional opportunities to serve Japanese brands, providing additional supply chain visibility.

"As we continue our international expansion, Japan was a priority," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44, "Japan is a crossroads for transcontinental trade. With our ocean insights, we already have insight into Japanese shipping operations, and it was only natural to expand our presence in the country."

Throughout 2021, project44 cemented its position as the #1 company in supply chain visibility with global port-to-door coverage across all modes of transportation. The company now generates more than $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and tracks more than 1 billion packages annually.

The $420M investment positions project44 to accelerate its mission to help leading brands optimize the movement of products across supply chains, delivering better resiliency, sustainability and value for their customers.

Leadership in Japan

Project44 recently hired Yuji Kuwahara as the General Manager and Vice President, Sales, Japan. Kuwahara was previously a Vice President at Coupa Software and LLamasoft. He has also previously participated in the Japanese launch for foreign IT solutions start-up companies, where he led the sales teams, grew their local organizations, and established the companies' brands in the Japanese market. He brings his strong track record of success expanding brands into the region to the role.

Kaoru Matsuda has joined the project44 team as the Director of Solutions Engineering. Matsuda will be responsible for building out the Japanese engineering team, expanding the ability for project44 to monitor supply chain movements across the country and connecting Japan to project44's international carrier network.

Project44 has also hired Kazumi Mihashi to be the Director of Marketing for the APAC region. Mihashi previously served as the Japan & SEA Marketing Manager for LLamasoft, Inc. Mihashi will pave the way for project44's landing in markets across Japan as well as Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Office Opening

To build its presence in Japan, project44 will open a Tokyo office in February of 2022. The office will be located in the Hibiya area. The office sets the stage for continued expansion in the region. The company plans to triple the size of the Tokyo office in 2022, hiring more than a dozen employees this year. Job openings for new team members can be found here.

Future Market Events

Project44 will attend major trades shows in Japan later this year including Manufacturing, Construction, Logistic Innovation Week this spring and Logis-Tech Tokyo in September.

What Our Customers and Investors Say

"We evaluated the business potential and future potential of project44 and decided to invest, in addition to becoming a customer. In the future, while using the services of project44, which will be further expanded, we will deepen our knowledge of supply chain visibility and provide further value to our customers with it," said Hiroshi Etani, Senior Managing Executive Officer, at Yamato Transport Co., Ltd., Japan's largest delivery company.

"According to project44's month-on-month shipment delay data, average delays from China to major Japanese ports increased by 105% to 3.7 days in January 2022 compared to 1.8 days in December 2021. With companies facing more operational challenges, and with project44's ability to power the world's supply chain with its global network, we believe project44's expansion into Japan was a natural next step and are excited to see them grow their solutions in the market." - Koichiro Nakamura, Founder and General Partner at Sozo Ventures.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 of the leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2021, the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 17 global offices. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

