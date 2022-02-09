RNR Tire Express Looks Back on an Award-Winning Year of Growth, Recognition and Impact

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In spite of the challenges that have impacted the automotive industry this past year, RNR Tire Express, the foremost franchise brand for tire and wheel retailing in the American marketplace, has led an unceasing effort to fortify their position in the sector and prospects for the year ahead. And now, with the initial weeks of the New Year officially underway, it's the company's success in having done so that's left it primed to reach more consumers and a higher degree of profitability than ever before.

(PRNewsfoto/RNR Tire Express) (PRNewswire)

The past year saw the emergence of the RNR Tire brand in more than a dozen new markets, chief amongst them being Queensbury, NY and Tucson, AZ. Both are the first stores in those states. Such expansion played a key role in helping the franchise to open 20 new locations in 2021, bringing the total number of available locations around the country to a staggering 163. What's more, as the company focuses its sights on pushing development westward, they've been able to amass commitments for 31 additional locations through 4 new Multi-Unit Development Agreements. All of which will prove integral in furthering the reach of the franchise as it expands its influence to new areas of the United States.

This growth did not go unnoticed by industry peers or respected members of the American media space. These past months alone, RNR Tire Express was recognized in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list as one of the leading franchise brands throughout the U.S. and Canada, and as the #1 Tire and Wheel franchise for the second year in a row. It also found itself on the Inc. 5000 list, which documents the year's fastest-growing private companies. And to kick off a new year of expansion for the franchise, RNR Tire Express was featured in Franchise Time's 2022 Fast & Serious list, highlighting the 40 smartest-growing brands in the country.

"The success of the RNR franchise over the course of the past year has made clear the need that communities and populations have for our brand's unique rent-to-own business model," said Larry Sutton, Founder/CEO of RNR Tire Express. "As a company founded on the principal of providing families and individuals with affordable new tire and wheel pricing options, there's nothing quite as inspiring as seeing how widely our services have been embraced and the growth we've experienced as a result."

Moving forward in the months ahead, the RNR Tire team is confident that their metrics from 2021 will prove key in helping the franchise to achieve many of the milestones they've set for their system-wide growth. That includes, but is not limited to, breaking ground in over 15 new markets, entering into 4 new states, and surpassing 190 locations in operation by the end of 2022, propelling RNR Tire Express to new heights, the likes and size of which have yet to be experienced.

For more information on RNR Tire Express and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 160 locations in 26 states. Earlier this year, the brand was ranked in Franchise Times' Top 200+ list, and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR was ranked No. 133 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country. For more information regarding the RNR franchise opportunity, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, cgossel@fishmanpr.com, 937-545-9812

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RNR Tire Express