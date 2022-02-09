Select Rehabilitation and MyndVR Announce Strategic Partnership to Deploy VR Therapy to Post-Acute Care

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Rehabilitation ("Select") today announced a strategic partnership with MyndVR , the leading provider of Virtual Reality ("VR") solutions for senior care.

Select will deploy MyndVR's industry-leading portfolio of senior-friendly therapeutic VR experiences

Select's commitment to clinical excellence, quality care provision, outstanding customer service and proprietary technology solutions have earned the company a strong reputation in the industry. Continuing its innovation leadership, Select will deploy MyndVR's industry-leading portfolio of senior-friendly therapeutic VR experiences to reach hundreds of thousands of seniors across the US.

The partnership will offer Select's valued clients' access to MyndVR's vast network of immersive content, state-of-the-art VR headsets, and proprietary care tablets provided by MyndVR through a monthly subscription plan including content across a wide variety of reminiscence, music, art, nature-immersion, meditation, and cognitive programs to help seniors achieve their skilled therapeutic goals.

"Our continued focus on cutting edge technology like MyndVR further enhances our clinical programming and outcomes and demonstrates our commitment to patient centered care and healthy aging in place solutions," states Anna Gardina Wolfe, CEO and cofounder of Select Rehabilitation.

"The spirit of our partnership with Select is very much aligned with our commitment to improve the lives of seniors using VR," says Chris Brickler, CEO and cofounder of MyndVR. "We believe advanced, engaging VR therapeutics with outcome-based analytics are a must-have tool in successful post-acute care and rehabilitation."

Kathleen Weissberg, National Director of Education for Select, points out, "Virtual Reality can make therapy and rehabilitation fun, motivating and engaging." The two organizations are excited to partner together to bring Virtual Reality to post-acute care.

About Select Rehabilitation

Select Rehabilitation is the nation's largest provider of contract rehabilitation services employing 17,000 therapists delivering a range of clinical services at more than 2,400 facilities located in 43 states. Established in 1998, the founder-operated company's innovative approach to delivering exceptional patient outcomes, state-of-the-art technology infrastructure and compliance-driven patient-care model have earned it a strong reputation among skilled nursing, assisted living and independent living providers. Learn more at www.selectrehab.com .

About MyndVR

MyndVR is the leading provider of Virtual Reality solutions for senior living communities, home health care agencies, Veteran homes, and individual adults aging in their own homes. The company has built a vast network of original and licensed therapeutic VR content. Their technology enables older adults to interact with the outside world in genuinely innovative ways that promote engagement, wellness, and above all, positive outcomes. MyndVR is committed to continued research and development to measure outcomes, including cognitive, visual, emotional, and physical effects on older adults. For more, visit http://www.myndvr.com .

