AXA XL appoints Sandra Lee as Head of Claims, Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Sandra Lee as Head of Claims for Canada. Ms. Lee, who has served as leader for the local Casualty Claims team, will now have oversight for all claims activity across Property & Casualty, Specialty and Professional lines in the country.

Commenting on the appointment, Renato Rodrigues, Country Manager and CEO, Canada said: "Sandra is a true claims expert with deep understanding of the ins and outs of our clients' needs across all the industries and sectors that we service. Claims is at the core of our business and with Sandra's leadership our team will continue to provide the exceptional experience that our clients and partners expect and deserve."

Ms. Lee takes on the new role from Glen Hopkinson who after nine years leading Claims in the country, has been appointed to a new role within AXA XL's global transformation team.

"We are delighted to see Sandra step up into this broader leadership role in Canada. She has extensive experience across the claims function and will be a fantastic addition to the broader Americas Claims leadership group," said Jim DiVirgilio, Chief Claims Officer, Americas. "I also want to take this opportunity to recognize Glen's extraordinary tenure leading and building our Claims operations in Canada. We wish him much success in his new role," he added.

Ms. Lee who joined AXA XL in 2019, brings two decades of experience across casualty litigation, claims adjusting, and commercial liability claims. She holds a B.A. in Criminology from Carlton University as well as the Canadian Risk Management Designation (CRM) from University of Toronto and the Chartered Insurance Professional Certification (CIP) from the Insurance Institute of Ontario.

AXA XL provides traditional and innovative insurance solutions as well as risk management products and services for mid-sized to large multinational companies across Canada and in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

