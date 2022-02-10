BLACK ENTERPRISE TO PRESENT TOWN HALL ON ENDING THE DISENFRANCHISEMENT OF BLACK LIVES AND BRINGING EQUITY TO THE CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM

The latest installment of the Economic Equity and Racial Justice Series, Feb. 10, focuses on the reintegration of ex-offenders into society and removing barriers to empowered citizenship

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 multimedia resource for African American entrepreneurs and business leaders, will present the latest installment of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Economic Equity & Racial Justice Town Hall Series: "Criminal Justice Reform – Developing A Fair and Equitable System for All" on Thursday, Feb. 10, 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST. The virtual town hall series is produced in partnership with The Executive Leadership Council, with CNN Political Commentator Bakari Sellers serving as moderator for the series. Prudential and Walmart are presenting sponsors of the Criminal Justice Reform Town Hall.

Panelists for the Criminal Justice Reform Town Hall session include Mission Launch Founder Teresa Hodge, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition Executive Director Desmond Meade, Mastercard Vice President of Public Policy, U.S. Federal Affairs Kendra Brown, and Prudential Vice President of Inclusive Solutions Sarah Keh. Remarks will also be delivered by The Executive Leadership Council President & CEO Michael Hyter and BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr.

Police misconduct. Unfair sentencing. Mass incarceration. Inequality for the formerly incarcerated. These injustices—and more—demonstrate that the criminal justice system is broken. More than any other group in this nation, African Americans have been brutalized, disenfranchised, and impoverished by different aspects of this system—from law enforcement to penal institutions. As a result, Black Americans continue to face harsh economic, financial, and political realities that include lack of career and entrepreneurial opportunities, disruption to financial security and wealth-building, and above all else, loss of life.

"Directly and indirectly, America's criminal justice system serves to disenfranchise Black lives from the cradle to the grave," says Graves. "The system diminishes employment and financial opportunities, strips us of voting rights and political representation, and escalates health disparities that claim lives. The system is broken, but our town hall on criminal justice reform will show how we can—and why we must—fix it."

Criminal Justice Reform Town Hall panelists will examine the current state of the criminal justice system and its decadeslong mistreatment of African Americans. In addition to taking an in-depth look at our institutions, this session will focus on the reintegration of ex-offenders into society and how to remove barriers and stigmas so that they can truly become productive, empowered citizens upon their release. In an environment in which talent is at a premium, providing the formerly incarcerated access to tools, jobs, and capital for a new start is necessary for our nation's economic health and public safety, for Black communities, in particular.

"Criminal Justice Reform – Developing A Fair and Equitable System for All" is the latest of an ongoing series of virtual roundtable sessions featuring top corporate executives, entrepreneurs, financial experts, and thought leaders. The roundtable discussions will examine a range of challenges confronting communities of color, with the goal of yielding strategic plans to galvanize Black Americans to act. The sessions seek to advance the state of the Black community, help position Black professionals to gain more C-suite and board positions, increase capital and procurement opportunities for Black-owned businesses, and ensure corporate America's accountability to their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

The Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

BLACK ENTERPRISE is the No.1 Black media brand, with more than 8 million monthly unique visitors. Since 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE has been the premier business, career, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. BLACK ENTERPRISE produces video and podcast programming, virtual and in-person business and lifestyle events, other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

