CLVT LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Clarivate Plc Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Clarivate Plc ("Clarivate" or the "Company") (NYSE: CLVT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Clarivate investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 26, 2021 and December 27, 2021. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CLVT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Clarivate maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the foregoing material weakness was not limited to how the Company accounted for warrants; (iii) as a result, Clarivate failed to properly account for an equity plan included in its acquisition of CPA Global, a global leader in Intellectual Property software and tech-enabled services; (iv) accordingly, the Company was reasonably likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements following its acquisition of CPA Global; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Clarivate during the relevant time frame, you have until March 25, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

